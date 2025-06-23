WATCH: Chilling footage shows Tyrese Haliburton's calf 'ripple' as Achilles injury fears loom

The Indiana Pacers have ruled Tyrese Haliburton out for the rest of Game 7 after suffering a lower right leg injury in the first quarter. Haliburton seemingly tore his right Achilles tendon, and chilling footage showed how his calf "rippled," which all but confirmed the injury.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT, shared a slow-mo zoomed-in replay of Haliburton going down midway through the first quarter. His calf popped, signaling that his Achilles tendon tore, and the Indiana Pacers superstar's reaction said it all.

"Unfortunately, you can see the “ripple” up the calf for Tyrese Haliburton. Achilles is the fear," Jeffries tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Indiana Pacers have not confirmed the severity of Tyrese Haliburton's injury. He will likely undergo further testing to officially diagnose his injury, which is expected to be a torn right Achilles tendon. It's the same injury suffered by Damian Lillard in the first round and Jayson Tatum in the second round of this year's NBA playoffs.

If confirmed, Haliburton will likely miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season, putting the Pacers in a tough position. They appeared to be the top contenders again next year, with Tatum's injury and salary cap restrictions affecting the Boston Celtics.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have some roster moves to do, and they are also going to be restricted because of the second apron. The New York Knicks need to add depth, while the Orlando Magic bolstered their chances by acquiring Desmond Bane.

NBA world devastated by Tyrese Haliburton's injury

NBA world devastated by Tyrese Haliburton's injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

Tyrese Haliburton was having a fantastic run in the postseason and was playing in the final game of the campaign. Haliburton fired back in a big way after being voted by his peers as the Most Overrated Player in the NBA.

After going down with an apparent right Achilles tendon injury in Game 7, Haliburton's peers were devastated for him. LeBron James couldn't believe it, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns offered prayers, and Donovan Mitchell pointed to Haliburton dealing with a right calf strain since Game 5.

Expand Tweet

Fans were also in shock after the injury happened, but Haliburton knew the risk of playing with a calf strain. He looked pretty good in Game 6 and was on fire to start Game 7. Nevertheless, he'll be back stronger than ever after surgery and a lengthy recovery period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More