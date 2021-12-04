Watch : Chris Paul asked whether Stephen Curry has influenced the NBA 3 point revolution, says “hell yeah”

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has had a great deal of impact on the 3-ball explosion over the years. Chris Paul was the latest to acknowledge the same, without any hesitation when asked about it after the Phoenix Suns' 96-118 loss to Curry's Warriors on Friday. Here's what the 36-year-old guard said (via JER - Sports Journalist):

"Is that a rhetorical question? Hell Yeah!"

Paul proceeded to share a story of how Trae Young used to make shots from half-court during his AAU days, which he felt was because of Stephen Curry's influence.

"I think for me too being involved in grass-roots basketball, like AAU basketball and knowing Trae Young when he was younger and playing AAU and seeing Trae come across half-court, pulling up, shooting, you know that's all Steph! Seeing the way kids shoot the ball now, so deep, and stuff like that, that's the influence that he definitely had."

Stephen Curry has been on a roll this season and is on pace to break Ray Allen's all-time NBA record for most 3-point field goals made. He is 27 threes shy of achieving the feat, having recorded 2946 3-point field goals as of December 3rd, 2021.

Golden State Warriors snap Phoenix Suns' 18-game winning streak behind Stephen Curry's 23-point outing

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors leveled their season series against Western Conference rivals the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening. They recorded a 119-96 blowout win on the back of Stephen Curry's 23-point outing.

The point guard made six of 11 shots from beyond the arc and also had five assists and five rebounds to his name. Five players managed to score more than ten points, rounding off a brilliant team effort for the Dubs in this win.

Stephen Curry scored just 12 points when the sides met earlier this week on Tuesday. The Warriors lost that tie 96-104, but made sure they did not endure another loss in the reverse fixture.

With the help of the win, Golden State once again have the best record (19-3) in the NBA as they sit comfortably atop the Western Conference standings.

The Suns, meanwhile, saw their franchise record 18-game winning streak come to an end. They played without Devin Booker (hamstring), while Mikal Bridges played most of the game with a dislocated finger. That hampered their chances of extending their win-streak and season series advantage over the Golden State Warriors.

Also Read Article Continues below

They now sit second in the West with a 19-4 record for the season. Nevertheless, Phoenix have been one of the best sides in the league so far. It won't be long before they bounce back and build on another long streak with still plenty of games left to play.

Edited by Rohit Mishra