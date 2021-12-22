Watch: Chris Paul helps cameraman get up after Landry Shamet knocks him down, tells Shamet to help him up next time

Chris Paul has been an excellent leader for the young Phoenix Suns players on and off the court during his stint with the franchise thus far. From helping bright prospects reach their potential to telling them how to conduct themselves as professionals, he has been a great example.

CP3 was at it once again when cameras caught him helping up a cameraman who Landry Shamet had ran into, during the Phoenix Suns-LA Lakers game on Tuesday.

Paul helped up the cameraman after Shamet walked away, post knocking him off. After doing so, the Suns' point guard seemed to be telling Shamet to help the cameraman out the next time he bumps into him. Here's the clip posted by Tomer Azarly on Twitter of the incident:

The young Phoenix Suns crew has matured well under the guidance of Chris Paul. He has helped them become one of the most dominant teams in the league since the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Phoenix also made their first playoff appearance in over a decade last season. CP3 helped them win the Western Conference title. They defeated the LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers in the process.

Chris Paul continues to deliver for Pheonix Suns as they strengthen their hold on the top spot in the West

The Phoenix Suns started the campaign by winning just one of their first four games. They brushed that poor start aside in style, winning their next 18 games on the trot. The Suns now have a 25-5 record, the best in the league, following their latest win over the LA Lakers.

Chris Paul has been a major reason behind the team's successful run two months into the 2021-22 NBA season. Paul is averaging 14.4 points, four rebounds and a league-high 10.1 assists per contest, featuring in all 30 games so far.

The Phoenix Suns are arguably the best team in the NBA, along with the Golden State Warriors. The two are favorites to reach the conference finals as well. At the moment, the Suns look a tad better, though, as they have been luckier than most teams regarding injury concerns and Covid-19 protocols.

Even without some of their best players, they have managed to churn out wins due to their solid depth. It will be interesting to see how long they can keep up with their stellar performances as we ring into the new year in just under two weeks.

