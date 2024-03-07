Watch: Chris Paul's wife Jada Paul shares behind the scenes from surprise 'Italian dinner' themed birthday bash

Jada Paul, the wife of NBA star Chris Paul, recently delighted her social media by sharing a glimpse into the surprise 'Italian dinner' themed birthday bash organized by her husband. In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Jada showcased the behind-the-scenes preparations for the special celebration.

"Also, had THE best birthday party! What was originally intended to be a surprise (yeah right🤭), my hunny gave me creative control that was then perfectly executed by Loriann and her amazing team @wifeoftheparty. A dreamy Italian dinner party and then we danced all night! Eternally grateful to my friends and family that traveled near and far to celebrate little old me! 10/10. 🍋 🍷 🍝 🎶 *I do not own the rights to this music*, " Jada captioned the post.

The gathering, filled with close friends and family members, featured a cozy and elegant setting with an Italian dining experience.

In the short video, Chris Paul also had an adorable birthday wish for his wife.

"You're just an amazing woman, you deserve the world and more," Paul said. "And I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Happy 40th birthday and I love you with all my heart. Always have, always will."

Additionally, Gabrielle Union also commented on the post with four heart emojis.

Chris Paul has been married to Jada Paul since 2011

NBA star Chris Paul has been married to his high school sweetheart, Jada Paul, for over a decade. They met in high school, and the couple tied the knot on September 10, 2011, at a ceremony in North Carolina with their son, who was just two years old at the time.

Chris Paul and Jada Paul have two children: son Chris Jr., 14, and daughter Camryn, 11.