Watch: Chuck the Condor treats LA Clippers fans to possibly the NBA's first gender reveal during timeout vs. Bucks

The LA Clippers recently hosted the Milwaukee Bucks wherein they found themselves in a heartbreaking situation as they lost at home. Despite coming up short on Sunday, a heartwarming moment took place in LA during one of the timeouts of the game. The NBA is known for having multiple intermission programs and activities during breaks, but this particular timeout was unique.

During a timeout, the LA Clippers' mascot Chuck the Condor was involved in possibly the NBA's first-ever gender reveal. While the Clippers dancers were holding a box in the middle of the court, Chuck slowly pulled out a jersey containing the revelation of the baby's gender. The gender turned out to be a girl, and the parents of the upcoming baby hugged it out mid-court expressing their happiness and excitement.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks recap: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard wreaked havoc in LA

It was a sad day at the Crypto.com arena after the Milwaukee Bucks dethroned the LA Clippers 124-117 on Sunday. The All-Star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were too much to handle for the Clippers. Both stars dropped 30+ points and had double-double outings.

Coming fresh from a triple-double performance on Friday against the LA Lakers, Antetokounmpo nearly notched another one with 34 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Getting back at another LA team must have felt good for the "Greek Freak" considering how they lost to the Purple and Gold by one point.

Lillard also nearly came up with a triple-double of his own with 35 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. "Dame Time's" most recent game felt like his way of redeeming himself after getting blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie in the final seconds on Friday against the Lakers.

Unfortunately, none of the Clippers stars, except for James Harden, were available to help hold down the fort. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have surprisingly been consistently showing up to games this season, however, they ended up missing a marquee matchup. George was listed as out due to left knee soreness, while Leonard was also listed as out due to left groin soreness.

Russell Westbrook is still out due to his fractured left hand and is currently listed as week-to-week. According to several reports, Westbrook recently underwent surgery and could potentially make his return come the postseason.

In their absence, James Harden struggled to lead his team to victory. Despite having the opportunity to play the role he once had with the Houston Rockets, Harden had an underwhelming double-double performance with 13 points and 11 assists in 36 minutes of play. Leading the LA Clippers in scoring was Norman Powell, who put up 26 points in an attempt to defend their home court.