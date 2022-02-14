Watch: Cincinnati Bengals fan makes LeBron James say hi to his mom on a video call during Super Bowl LVI

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a fan's day by saying hi to the fan's mom on a video call during Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

James was taking in the action when a fan walking in front of him asked him to say hi to the fan's mom, who was on a video call. LeBron said:

"Hey momma, hey mom."

King James was in attendance supporting his good friend Odell Beckham Jr., who was part of the LA Rams roster. The superstar wide receiver won his first ring after joining the Rams in 2021.

James has had an incredible season, but because of how atrocious the Lakers have been this campaign, he is barely in consideration for the MVP award. However, there are still almost two months left to be played before the postseason starts and if anyone can get this team back on track, it's LeBron James.

Could LeBron James have played in the NFL?

King James at a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams

A four-time NBA champion and four-time Finals MVP, LeBron James could've had a career in the National Football League.

James, who is 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, is a freak of nature who could have excelled at any sport. That's how gifted James is. His ability to keep himself in peak condition is a testament to how devoted King James has been in pursuit of greatness. He's earned the reputation of being an iron man throughout his career, which is already in its 19th season.

During the 2011 lockout season in the NBA due to contract disputes between owners and players, James said he was offered contracts from the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks and that he seriously considered them.

Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks @KingJames "I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks "I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks 😳 @KingJames https://t.co/boMLsl4Jes

LeBron James' high school football career has been well documented and is the stuff of legend. James, who played wide receiver, has said he would've seriously considered a career in football if he had a better quarterback in high school.

Whether James could have thrived in the NFL is a different discussion altogether as basketball and football are two different sports. Just because he is a great athlete on the court doesn't necessarily mean he would have been able to replicate that level of success on the football field. After all, James, who turned 37 in December last year, is third on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 36,526 points.

But the fact that two NFL teams, the Cowboys and the Seahawks, offered him a legitimate contract is remarkable. Either way, he did pretty well by sticking to the NBA.

