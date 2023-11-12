WATCH: Clippers fans give cold reception to James Harden in home debut after harsh 0-3 start 

Following the fallout of his relationship with Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey, James Harden finally landed with the LA Clippers, his preferred trade destination. After his two seasons with the 76ers, the 10-time all-star is embarking yet again on a new journey in his NBA career.

However, the Clippers fit has not fared well, as the team has now lost three straight games since his arrival. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks with a score of 144-126. During that game, the Clippers guard dropped 14 points (3-of-6 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range).

With the Clippers finally playing at home, making it James Harden's debut in front of the home crowd, Clutch Points' Tomer Azarly uploaded the footage showing the crowd's unenthusiastic reaction during player introductions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It can't be understated the struggle that the LA Clippers are going through in fitting Harden with the starters. As currently constructed, the team has over four all-star caliber players with the intent of making a deep playoff push and finishing everything off with a championship.

However, the results of the early regular season games have not been all that impressive. They are ranked 11th defensively around the league with a defensive rating of 111.5 and are ranked seventh offensively with a 114.0 offensive rating. Additionally, their assist percentage is ranked 27th in the league at 56.0%.

James Harden talks about progress in fitting in with the LA Clippers

Same as LA Clippers fans, James Harden wants to be able to start his tenure with his new team off on a high note. However, that isn't the case right now with the team's struggles on the court and the obvious need for further adjustments.

According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Harden talked about how things are "moving fast speed" for him given that he didn't have any training camp and preseason with this group.

"For me individually, this is only my third game," Harden said. "I didn't have a training camp, I didn't have a preseason, so everything is still moving fast speed for me. I need about a 10-game window, then kind of see where I am from there."

From James Harden's comments, he looks at it as a "10-game window" to better settle in and fit with the Clippers as there are numerous factors that need to be considered such as the roles and chemistry of the unit.