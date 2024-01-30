Watch: Clippers reporter shows exactly why Cavaliers court exposes players to season-ending injuries

The LA Clippers are in Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for some Monday night basketball action. It's business as usual for both teams as they continue to maintain their spots within the top five of their respective conferences. LA is currently ranked third in the West with a 30-14 record while Cleveland is fifth in the East with a 27-16 record.

While their matchup will surely be nothing short of competitive, Clippers beat reporter Law Murray recently posted a video of the Cleveland Cavaliers' homecourt on social media. He warned everyone on the video about how dangerous Cleveland's court can be if a player runs for the ball toward the sideline.

Law Murray wanted everyone to be aware that there's a step toward the edge of the sideline wherein players could easily hurt their feet or ankles. The hardwood itself isn't equal to the arena's flooring, which could easily lead to a mishap especially if players aren't aware.

Having that said, the Clippers may want to be more cautious heading into their matchup against the Cavaliers. LA has more injury-prone players with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the lineup.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra claims that the Cavaliers' court got his player injured

Back in November, the Miami Heat's Dru Smith suffered a knee injury that unfortunately will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Smith sustained the injury when the Heat went up against the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court.

Dru Smith sustained the injury during the initial half while challenging a shot near the Cavs' bench. Following an awkward landing, he was carried off to the locker room. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra attributed the injury to the configuration of the Cavs' court, noting a slight depression between the playing area and the bench.

As reported by Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Heat reached out to the league office to convey their apprehensions regarding the court's setup. Expressing frustration after their 129-96 triumph over the Cavaliers on November 22, 2023, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra expressed doubts, as per Vardon, that alterations would be made to the court's layout.

This concern is likely to persist league-wide throughout the 2023-24 season and beyond, particularly if further injuries occur near the sidelines. Then there's also the fact that the Cavs have denied that their court is a cause for concern. The association will have to investigate Spoelstra's complaints further to come up with a proper solution.

The fact that videos, like LA Clippers beat reporter Law Murray's for example, are being uploaded online showcasing the same problem Erik Spoelstra has is a clear indication of the Cavs' court's faulty design.

