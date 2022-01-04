Watch: Crowd goes into a frenzy as American singer Giveon brings out LA Lakers star LeBron James during his concert in Los Angeles

LeBron James is apparently all over the Los Angeles area. After playing at Crypto.com Arena to lead the LA Lakers past the Minnesota Timberwolves, the four-time MVP then appeared at Giveon’s concert.

At some point during the sold-out event, the popular R&B singer brought out the NBA superstar to a rousing ovation.

The 17x All-Star was backstage filming the concert and was clearly enjoying his time. After unending shouts of “Welcome” from Giveon and the crowd, LeBron James finally came out. He posted a story on his Instagram account with the words:

“A star, flat out. My Brother, Giveon. Love my Brother.”

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Giveon brought out LeBron at his concert in LA tonight Giveon brought out LeBron at his concert in LA tonight https://t.co/WNIOO1JdRJ

King James just turned 37 a few days ago and has dragged the LA Lakers to back-to-back wins, so he deserves some downtime. The Lakers have a day between games and what a way to spend the break, hearing Giveon belt out his soulful songs.

This isn’t the first time LeBron James and Giveon have appeared together. Last year, the LA Lakers franchise player surprised his wife Savannah James by bringing in Giveon to sing a few of his hits. Among the celebrities to join the power couple’s celebration last year were Chris Paul and Adele.

SportzStew Ⓥ @sportzstewcom GIVĒON, Chris Paul, Adele, Jared Dudley, and more celebrating Savannah James’ birthday last night GIVĒON, Chris Paul, Adele, Jared Dudley, and more celebrating Savannah James’ birthday last night https://t.co/kg5BiCAl16

Back in 2018 when he first signed up for the LA Lakers, James was officially welcomed to Los Angeles by Drake and Travis Scott. The G.O.A.T candidate is certainly living life in Hollywood.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are still trying to figure things out this season

The LA Lakers will have to gang-rebound if LeBron James plays center. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The LA Lakers are in the middle of a five-game home schedule. They’ve already won their first two games and will be looking to extend their winning streak to three against the Sacramento Kings. Despite back-to-back wins, LeBron James knows that they still have their work cut out for them.

The four-time NBA champion has fully embraced the LA Lakers’ decision to make him the starting center while waiting for Anthony Davis to return. While the offense has looked smoother and more fluid, their rebounding and second-chance points have been a disaster.

They were completely dominated on the boards by the young and athletic Timberwolves. The Wolves had a ridiculous 56-28 rebounding edge and outscored the Lakers 58-32 in the paint. If Minnesota had been more careful with the ball and shot just a tad better, the result could have been entirely different.

LeBron James at center has great potential, but the LA Lakers must also address their rebounding, interior defense and second-chance points. How they can adjust and find a better blend of offense, defense and rebounding will be monitored by the entire NBA.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra