Watch: Damian Lillard 5 days after filing divorce with Kay'La shares hilarious post on 'dating an older man'

NBA star Damian Lillard just shared a funny post on his Instagram story titled "Dating an older man in 2023." The post included a video of an old man passionately belting out "Lady," a song by American singer-songwriter, D'Angelo. This playful post came shortly after Lillard filed for divorce from his wife, Kay'La on Oct 2.

Damian Lillard digs about dating an older man in 2023 (via Instagram)

The couple got married in Santa Barbara, California, in 2021, and they have three children together: son Damian Jr. and twins Kalii and Kali.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Willamette Week, the divorce was filed in Clackamas County Circuit Court, with the grounds being "irreconcilable differences" that "caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage."

According to the lawsuit, Damian Lillard stayed in the couple's $7.7 million West Linn estate while Kay'La Lillard moved into a $2.7 million house in the same city in December. According to filings, Lillard relocated to a Tualatin residence in September.

Damian Lillard joins Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard joins Milwaukee Bucks. (via Instagram)

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired seven-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard in a three-way deal on Sept. 27 just before his divorce. Even though his desired trade to Miami did not happen, the former Trail Blazers headliner is now a teammate to the two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. As such, Milwaukee has emerged as a serious contender in the Eastern Conference this season.

Due to an abdominal ailment, Damian Lillard only played in 29 games in 2021-22. He was forced to miss the remainder of last season (playing 58 games) due to persistent calf issues.

However, there is a great deal of excitement surrounding Lillard's performance on the Milwaukee Bucks this season. With Lillard's precision and Giannis Antetokounmpo's ability to dominate the lane, the two players are expected to make a formidable duo.

The 33-year-old has had a distinguished career, earning the nickname "Dame Time" for his clutch performances.

Lillard has been named to the All-Star team and All-NBA Team seven times each. He was selected for the NBA 75th Anniversary team in October 2021, acknowledging him as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. He also bagged a gold medal as part of the American Olympic team in Tokyo in 2020.