Watch: Damian Lillard channels inner 'Greek Freak' with monster slam in traffic

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard showed he still has the explosiveness and hops, even at the age of 33, after throwing the hammer down in their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

"Dame" showed this facet of his game when he drove to the basket from the top of the key in the third quarter and slammed the rock down a la his "Greek Freak" teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While known for his clutch shooting and range of buzzer-beaters, it should be remembered that Damian Lillard packed the explosiveness to go to the rim early in his career.

In fact, he competed in the 2014 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, where among the stuff he did was a between-the-legs alley-oop dunk. However, he did not win the contest.

Lillard is now playing in his first year with the Bucks after being acquired in a high-profile deal from the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason.

In nine games prior to their game against Charlotte, the seven-time NBA All-Star was averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33 minutes for the Bucks (7-4).

For the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Bucks were looking for their second straight win against the Hornets, in a follow-up to their win over the New York Knicks in their first game.

Milwaukee is bracketed in East Group B of the tournament, along with the Miami Heat, Hornets, Knicks and Washington Wizards.

Stephen A. Smith high on Damian Lillard with the Milwaukee Bucks

Sports TV personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Milwaukee Bucks did themselves a favor by getting Damian Lillard in the offseason. This, even if they had to let go of an important piece in Jrue Holiday.

Lillard found his way to Milwaukee following a deal involving the Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.

In the trade, the Trail Blazers received Holiday and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick from the Bucks, along with the right to swap first-round picks with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030. The team also got Deandre Ayton and rookie forward Toumani Camara from the Suns.

Phoenix, meanwhile, received Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson from Portland and Grayson Allen from Milwaukee.

Lillard is now forming a formidable tandem with two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On ESPN’s "First Take", following the blockbuster deal, Smith shared his thoughts on Lillard in Milwaukee:

“The brother sent home people in his career. I love Paul George. He sent him home. I respect the hell out of the future Hall-of-Famer that is Russel Westbrook. He sent him home. He sent home Dwight Howard. He sent home James Harden. Damian Lillard done sent a few people home.”

He continued:

“If it not for Steph Curry, there isn’t a point guard in this nation that we would be talking about that we want more than Damian Lillard. And now you got him to pair him with Giannis Antetokounmpo. I respect the hell out of Jrue Holiday. He ain’t no damn Damian Lillard. Grayson Allen liked him as a young player, feisty as hell. Good riddance, you ain’t Damian Lillard."

