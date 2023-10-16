Watch: Damian Lillard hits Max Christie with jab step before nailing deep shot for first Bucks bucket

Damian Lillard finally made his most anticipated debut with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, October 15. The Bucks went up against the LA Lakers when Lillard made his first basket suiting up for the Bucks. Lillard's first came off an assist from his new duo Giannis Antetokounmpo. Upon receiving the ball, Lillard hit Max Christie with a jab step before drilling a long-range basket in front of his face.

Damian Lillard played a total of 22 minutes before heading back to the bench for the second half of the game. Within that time frame, he scored 14 points and notched three assists and two rebounds. His efforts were what helped the Bucks lead the Lakers before the second quarter concluded.

What can we expect from Damian Lillard as part of the Milwaukee Bucks?

Damian Lillard unexpectedly became a part of the Milwaukee Bucks, marking a surprising union with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The three-team trade, which also involved the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns, created ripples of astonishment throughout the NBA. The move was especially mind-boggling given the widespread offseason speculations that had pointed towards Lillard's potential destination in Miami.

This trade significantly bolsters the Bucks' prospects for the 2023-24 NBA season. It's essential to highlight that Milwaukee had already secured the top seed in the previous season, even without Lillard on their roster. However, his arrival has the potential to make them favorites for this year's championship.

Despite being 33 years old, Lillard remains one of the NBA's premier point guards. In the previous season, he achieved a career-high scoring average of 32.2 points per game, alongside 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. With these impressive numbers at his disposal, the Milwaukee Bucks now appear even more formidable than before, with "Dame Time" adding an extra layer of firepower to their lineup.

While adapting to their new dynamic might pose some challenges for Milwaukee, it's crucial not to underestimate them. When Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton harmonize their play as a trio, they could become an even more potent force.