Watch: Damian Lillard tribute video released by Trail Blazers as 7x NBA All-Star parts ways with Portland after 11 years

During the 2012 NBA draft, Damian Lillard was selected as the sixth overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers. In his rookie season, Lillard already made a great impression as a scoring guard in the league. As a rookie, he averaged 19.0 points per game (42.9% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range) and 6.5 assists.

However, after spending 11 seasons with the franchise, he will be taking his talents to the Milwaukee Bucks following his trade request out of Portland. In celebration of the career he had playing as a Trail Blazer, the team's social media account on X uploaded a tribute video for Lillard.

In the 11 seasons that Lillard played for the Portland Trail Blazers, he averaged 25.2 ppg (43.9% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range), 6.7 apg and 4.2 rpg.

From a statistical standpoint, his best season in Portland was during the 2019-20 season. During that season, the former Trail Blazers guard averaged 30.0 ppg (46.3% shooting, including 40.1% from 3-point range), 8.0 apg and 4.3 rpg.

With the Trail Blazers, Lillard was a seven-time all-star and won the Rookie of the Year award in 2013. Additionally, he also made the All-NBA Second Team four times and the All-NBA Third Team twice.

Damian Lillard's best moments with the Portland Trail Blazers

Let's take a look at some of Lillard's best moments back when he was playing for the Portland Trail Blazers:

1) Game-winner against the Houston Rockets (2014 playoffs)

During the 2014 playoffs, Lillard was a sophomore in the league and had his first iconic moment in the postseason. Portland was leading 3-2 against the Houston Rockets in the series. However, the Rockets were 0.9 seconds away from knotting the series at 3-3. It wasn't until Lillard had his hands on the ball that it all changed.

He quickly got the ball from Batum, launched the ball from beyond the arc and made the shot effortlessly. The previous score was 98-96 with Houston leading. Lillard's 3-point shot was more than enough to secure the series-clinching win.

2) Game-winner against the OKC Thunder (2019 playoffs)

In the 2019 playoffs, the Trail Blazers were against the OKC Thunder in the first-round series. During Game 5 of the series, the score was tied at 115 a piece with Portland leading the series up 3-1.

With the ball in Damian Lillard's hands, he did a tough stepback jumper over Paul George's defense and knocked the shot to give them the win at the buzzer. It was an electric shot from Lillard as that eliminated Russell Westbrook and the OKC Thunder.

3) 71 career-high points against the Houston Rockets (2022-23 season)

During the 2022-23 regular season, Lillard dazzled the Portland crowd with one of his best career performances. Against the Houston Rockets, Lillard put up 71 points (22-of-38 shooting, including 13-of-22 from 3-point range), six assists and six rebounds.

The Portland Trail Blazers ended up winning the ball game against the Houston Rockets with a score of 131-114.