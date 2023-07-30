Watch: David Stern hilariously tries on LeBron James' suit jacket at the 2003 NBA Draft

The late David Stern and LeBron James engaged in a hilarious incident as the former tried to put on the latter's suit jacket, which was way oversized for him, at the 2003 draft.

Then-league commissioner Stern comically claimed he would wear LeBron's jacket for the rest of the draft after he announced the former No. 1 pick's name. Here's the clip of this incident that recently went viral on Reddit:

"Guess it's about 48' long?" David Stern asked LeBron James, referring to the jacket's size. "I can do it, what do you guys think? Alright, I'm gonna conduct the draft in this after I announce you [LeBron] okay?"

Here's what LeBron's response was:

"I mean if anybody can do it, you can."

LeBron James wore an all-white suit ahead of the 2003 draft. He labeled it as his "chilling look." It was a linen suit. LeBron cited he used the material to deal with the hot weather, which saw him ditch the usual woolen suits.

Looking back at LeBron James' heartfelt tribute to David Stern upon the latter's passing

LeBron James is never shy of appreciating the individuals who have promoted and helped the game of basketball grow. The four-time MVP's heartfelt tribute to former commissioner David Stern when the latter passed on January 1st, 2020. Here's what James wrote on Instagram:

"I will never EVER forget when you called my name on stage and I shook your hand. My dream came true!!! Thank you for your commitment to the beautiful game of basketball that has changed so many young adult/kids lives and more importantly your vision to make our game become WORLDWIDE was a vision only you could make happen!

"You did just that. Making our game the greatest sport in the world! Was a honor to know you personally. Rest In Paradise David Stern! My prayers goes to your family and friends throughout this difficult time!"

David Stern's tenure was pivotal for the NBA. The league's future looked bleak, with players using drugs and tape-delayed games as the go-to options for fans sitting at home to watch live basketball. However, Stern flipped the script once he took charge.

The league rose to prominence again, with Stern capitalizing on the famous rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in the 1980s. Other teams also started catching up with powerhouses like the Lakers and Celtics at the time, making the league more competitive.

Not just that, the league opened its arms for foreign players to play in the NBA, helping it become globally popular.

