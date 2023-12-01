WATCH: Defensive juggernaut Giannis Antetokounmpo stops Patrick Williams with soul-crushing block with 6.2 on the clock

Giannis Antetokounmpo saved the Milwaukee Bucks from an embarrassing loss against the shorthanded Chicago Bulls on Thursday with a clutch defensive play. The 'Greek Freak' and the Bucks were up one on Chicago with 6.2 seconds left on the clock as Patrick Williams rose for an easy layup.

The Bucks nearly saw a one-point turnaround, but Giannis ensured that didn't happen. Williams slipped past Khris Middleton and had an open lane. But Antetokounmpo was quick to react and tag Williams on that play. The former DPOY showed off his length on that possession by ruthlessly swatting Williams' layup. Here's the clip:

The Bucks extended their lead to 106-103 after Giannis Antetokounmpo cashed in both his free throw attempts. That effort wasn't enough, though. Milwaukee gave up a 3-pointer at the buzzer to Alex Caruso, which sent the game into overtime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. underwhelm vs DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine-less Bulls

The new-look Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard one-two punch are off to a shaky start. The Bucks have been elite offensively, but their defense has dropped significantly. Milwaukee is not that dominant anymore as a two-way team.

Its struggles have come against the weakest of opponents. The Bucks faced their season-long troubles against the Bulls on Thursday. What seemed an easy win for Milwaukee turned into a close contest.

Chicago was without stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. It is also one of the most underperforming teams this year, with a 5-14 record entering Thursday's game. Milwaukee, however, struggled with turnovers (20) and rebounding. It was outrebounded 60-56.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Damian Lillard had over 18 points and 13 assists. Brook Lopez had 20 points, and Malik Beasley had 19. But their contributions weren't enough to help the Bucks prevail.

The Bulls had better contributions collectively, as eight players scored over 10 points. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Coby White finished with 23 points and seven assists.

The Bucks lost 120-113 overtime despite leading by nine points in the first half. Milwaukee drops to 13-6 after the loss and sees its three-game winning streak snapped by the Bulls.