Watch- Dejounte Murray faces a possible suspension as he bumps into referee after losing Game 4

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray could be in hot water after bumping into a referee at the end of Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Atlanta's loss put them on the brink of elimination as Boston grabbed a 3-1 lead in the series.

Here's Murray saying something close to the said referee's ear before the bump:

Dejounte Murray could be looking at a suspension based on the video that has gone viral. The was clearly intent on Murray's part to confront the referee for something he was furious about.

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was earlier suspended this season for an inadvertent hit on referee Cheryl Flores during a game against the Chicago Bulls. If Williams was suspended for an obviously unintentional bump, Murray is almost certain to be out for Game 5 on Tuesday.

In Williams' case, Flores tossed him out of the game and the NBA later announced his suspension. Dejounte Murray couldn't be ejected as the Game had already ended. Nonetheless, the league will review the confrontation.

The Atlanta Hawks will be at a big disadvantage if the former All-Star is suspended. He's averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals in the series against the Boston Celtics. Murray is also hitting 45.6% of his shots, including 39.4% from behind the arc.

"Baby Boy" played 40 minutes in Game 4 and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block. He was the Hawks' best two-way player in the game and has been for most of the series.

The Atlanta Hawks defense continues to struggle

The Boston Celtics averaged 117.9 PPG in the regular season. In four games against the Atlanta Hawks, they've averaged 120.5. More alarmingly, the Hawks have given up more points as the series has progressed.

Atlanta surrendered 112 points in Game 1, 119 in Game 2, followed by 122 in Game 3 and 129 on Sunday night in Game 4.

In the Celtics' only loss in the series, which was in Game 3, they still shot 48.9% from the field and 43.8% from deep. The Hawks were just slightly sizzling, hitting 56.0% of their shots, and making 44.1% of their triples.

Dejounte Murray has been steady on defense. The former NBA steals champion has done his best to limit Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. He just hasn't been able to do enough to make up for some of his teammates' poor showing on defense.

The Atlanta Hawks' best chance of beating the Boston Celtics has been on the offensive end. They need to get more open looks for improved efficiency. If they can't outshoot the Celtics, they're always going to face an uphill battle in beating them.

