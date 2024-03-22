WATCH: DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks ejected after Bulls veteran sparks altercation by bodychecking Jalen Green 

DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks were ejected in Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets. The two veterans got into each other's faces and had to be separated. DeRozan, who generally displays a calm demeanor, seemed frustrated after missing a foul call.

Surprisingly, his hard foul on Jalen Green escalated the altercation between him and Brooks. DeRozan gave the young Rockets star an old-school shove, which didn't sit well with Brooks, one of the Rockets' veterans. Here's a video of these incidents:

The officials didn't waste any time in getting both veterans tossed out. Meanwhile, Coby White and Fred VanVleet also engaged in a heated moment and had to be separated by their respective teams' support staff.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the game with the Rockets up 84-75. Houston has been the better team all night behind Dillon Brooks' 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting in 25 minutes and Jalen Green's 21 points in 31 minutes.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan endured a dismal shooting night as he went 4 of 15. DeRozan scored 16 points with the help of eight free throws on nine attempts.

DeMar DeRozan's ejection gives Rockets an improved chance of winning

The Rockets were already better suited to win before DeMar DeRozan's ejection, and nothing has changed concerning that after it. They are up 10 in the fourth quarter and seemingly headed towards a seventh consecutive win. The Bulls, meanwhile, could see their two-game winning streak snapped.

Chicago will drop to 34-36 on the season, but that's unlikely to impact its position in the standings. On the other hand, the Rockets will get a boost in their postseason hopes as they will maintain a steady gap with the 10th-placed Rockets.

Houston is 11th in the West with a 33-35 record, three games behind the 36-32 Dubs. A play-in seeding is well within their reach if they continue winning at this rate, while the Warriors or LA Lakers succumb to a few more losses.