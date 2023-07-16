Watch: DeMar DeRozan gets daughter Diar pictures with multiple WNBA stars

While the NBA world has been focused on Summer League in Las Vegas, it's good to remember that the WNBA has also been enjoying their All-Star weekend in Sin City.

The WNBA has rapidly grown in popularity in recent years, and their All-Star festivities were a spectacle that was enjoyed by thousands in attendance. One of those to attend was Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, who was in the crowd with his daughter, Diar.

It appears that Diar is a big fan of the WNBA, as he used his star status to allow his daughter the opportunity to have her photograph taken with numerous members of the WNBA All-Star teams. The WNBA also posted some footage on their Instagram page.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video:

Diar and DeMar were fortunate enough to witness some high-level basketball during the event. Now Diar and her dad will have some memories to look back on in the years to come.

Paul George tried to recruit DeMar DeRozan to LA Clippers

During a recent episode of 'Podcast P with Paul George,' the LA Clippers forward revealed how he tried 'hard as s---' to recruit DeMar DeRozan to Los Angeles during the 2021 free agency.

"I remember I was trying hard as s**t to recruit you," George said. "After it was done, I felt like a sucker. In Chicago, I came to you, I was like, 'Bro, that was some buls**t.' I didn't know what we had to offer. It was just, 'Yo, we got interest in bringing DeMar here.'

"When I actually did the numbers of what we could offer, obviously, you deserve way more than that. I just felt like, 'Damn, I really tried to get the homie to come here on the low.' It was bulls**t."

DeMar DeRozan ended up joining the Chicago Bulls instead, where he has enjoyed two strong seasons. However, the Bulls have struggled as a team and failed to build on their promise of being an Eastern Conference contender. That's in large part due to the long-term injury of Lonzo Ball and decline of Nikola Vucevic due to age.

DeMar DeRozan reckons LeBron James ended his Toronto Raptors tenure

During the same podcast with Paul George, DeMar DeRozan shared his belief that LeBron James ended his tenure with the Toronto Raptors after the superstar forward hit a jaw-dropping fadeaway to ice a playoff series.

Podcast P with Paul George @PodcastPShow 20 years in and it's still hard getting past LeBron in the playoffs

"The Miami Bron, that motherf***er was incredible," DeRozan said.

"Same as Cleveland. But at any given moment he could turn it on and get you 45 and get a win... We was down 3-0. Obviously, we lost game four. I just remember him shooting that one-leg floater and it going in. That was like the end of my time in Toronto. We was outta there."

Following his time with the Toronto Raptors, DeMar DeRozan spent three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before joining the Chicago Bulls.

It will be interesting to see if DeRozan ends next season in Chicago, or whether the Bulls look to move on from the veteran scorer to hit the reset button on their current rotation.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault