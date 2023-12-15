Watch: DeMar DeRozan puts Heat defense in a blender with 360 spin dish for Coby White 3 

DeMar DeRozan is firing on all cylinders during the Chicago Bulls versus Miami Heat game. The All-Star forward has 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists in 19 minutes on 4-of-7 shooting. DeRozan has made some exemplary plays, but one of his offensive possessions stood out in the first half.

DeRozan recorded a magical assist in the second quarter that led to a Coby White 3. DeRozan attacked the rim on a closeout as two defenders tried to block his shot. He drove to the rim, seemingly looking like he was going for a reverse layup.

Once he saw two Heat defenders crowd the paint and Andre Drummond in the dunker's spot covered by Kyle Lowry, DeRozan snuck in a 360-degree spin move and dished the ball to White for a corner 3.

Here's the play:

The six-time NBA All-Star continues to display his efficiency as a playmaker, proving that he's a versatile offensive player. DeRozan has used his high IQ, decision-making and footwork brilliantly to get his spots and use gravity to create scoring opportunities. White was the latest beneficiary of one of DeRozan's most exemplary plays.

DeMar DeRozan reportedly on the trade block

The Chicago Bulls could be the next team in the NBA to blow things up and commit to a rebuild. It's been only two years since they acquired Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso to join Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, but Ball's injury has lowered the team's ceiling.

The Bulls made the playoffs in 2022 but missed out again last year. They are 9-16 now and aren't touted to make any noise this season. There are rumblings around NBA circles that the Bulls could potentially blow it up. DeRozan could be among their first players to get traded.

According to NBA Insider Chris Haybes, the Bulls could likely trade DeRozan as the deadline nears. DeRozan has reportedly listed the Heat and Knicks as preferred landing spots.

He's in the final year of his $81.9 million contract, earning $28.6 million this season. With DeRozan being a rental and on a relatively team-friendly contract, considering his production, he could have several suitors.

DeMar DeRozan potentially has the best trade value among all of the Chicago Bulls' veteran trade candidates.