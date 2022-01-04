Watch: DeMar DeRozan's daughters hilariously mimic his free-throw routine during Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls game

DeMar DeRozan has been exceptional this season playing for the Chicago Bulls. After being regarded as the worst offseason signing, he has shut down his critics in style. The forward is averaging 26.8 points per game on 49/37/87 shooting splits.

DeMar DeRozan was having yet another solid game for the Bulls recently as he notched up 29 points on 11 of 24 shooting. DeRozan's daughters, Diar and Mari, were also in attendance for the game. They seemed to be enjoying their father's performance and were spotted mimicking his free-throw routine while sitting courtside. Here's the clip (via Bulls Talk):

Bulls Talk @NBCSBulls DeMar DeRozan's daughters mimicking his free throw pose is just the best! DeMar DeRozan's daughters mimicking his free throw pose is just the best! https://t.co/vQ3mxGkvWL

DeMar DeRozan proceeded to make that shot, but did not have an efficient night shooting from the charity stripe overall. He converted only seven of 13 attempts, which is very unlike him, as he has made 87.6% of his shots from the foul-line this campaign.

This is DeRozan's best campaign since the 2016-17 NBA season, when he averaged a career-high 27.3 points per contest. The Bulls' surge to the top of the Eastern Conference standings has mainly been because of his exceptional year thus far.

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan makes 250 free throws after rough shooting night from the foul line against Orlando Magic

Chicago Bulls DeMar DeRozan has been in MVP-caliber form this season.

DeMar DeRozan seems more motivated than ever to become an All-Star again this year. His numbers are right up there with the very best in the business, and he continues to work on his craft relentlessly.

A fantastic example of that could be his post-game free-throw shooting practice after he went seven of 13 from the foul line against the Orlando Magic on Monday.

As per KC Johnson, the Chicago Bulls forward said he made 250 free throws after the game got over just because he was upset about his poor shooting from the charity stripe during the game.

DeMar DeRozan is one of the most efficient shot makers and scorers in the NBA right now. His performances have led to him being in the conversation for the MVP award as well. DeMar DeRozan has not played for a playoff-caliber team in San Antonio over the last two seasons.

He seems determined to make the most of his time with the Chicago Bulls, while playing alongside All-Stars like Zach LaVine and Nicola Vucevic to make his first postseason trip since the 2017-18 campaign.

Considering the way DeMar DeRozan has performed so far, it won't be a surprise to see the Chicago Bulls potentially play in the Conference Finals this year.

