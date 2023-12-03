WATCH: DeMar DeRozan weaves through and brushes past two to beat the buzzer

It's Year 15 for DeMar DeRozan and he's still knocking down tough shots for his team. The Chicago Bulls faced the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. During the final seconds of the first quarter, DeRozan hit a tough floater to beat the buzzer. The Bulls star was trapped by two defenders but managed to slither past them to get an open look at the basket.

DeMar DeRozan has always been known for his unstoppable shots in the mid-range, right from his Toronto Raptors days(2009-2018). Despite the NBA evolving into a more three-point shooting-oriented league, DeRozan is one of those few guys who rely on the mid-range more compared to the outside shot.

A dying art in the NBA: DeMar DeRozan's mid-range prowess

DeMar DeRozan's playing style epitomizes a fading skill in current NBA standards: the mid-range shot. In an age where three-point shooting and statistical analysis reign supreme, DeRozan appears as a figure reminiscent of an era when the mid-range game held significant importance in a scorer's repertoire.

Renowned for his footwork, precise timing, and an array of tricks in his arsenal, DeRozan demonstrates mastery in mid-range shooting. His adeptness at creating separation and consistently sinking these shots has established him as a scoring dynamo in the NBA, even during his younger years.

Be it through dribble drives, post-up scenarios, or employing step-back shots, DeMar possesses an innate ability to locate his preferred spots in the mid-range zone, rendering him an offensive menace.

DeRozan made a name for himself for being one of the toughest matchups for defenders. Aside from his incredible mid-range prowess, DeMar was a threat inside the paint. If he couldn't find his spots in the perimeter, DeRozan would force his way inside for either a monster slam or a gracefully executed layup.

While DeMar DeRozan is still capable of going up for the highlight slams, he's playing a more toned-down version of himself these days with the Chicago Bulls. However, that doesn't mean he's no longer a threat. Ever since he moved to Chicago in 2021, DeRozan proved to the NBA why he's still an All-Star caliber player with his impeccable scoring ability.

During his first year with the Bulls, DeRozan averaged 27.9 points, which is his career-high average in points per game. In 2022, he also became only the 50th player in NBA history to cross the 20,000 points milestone. His numbers may have dropped down a bit in the present day but is still a deadly scorer in the league. The Bulls star is averaging 21.3 points per game this season, and has picked up two All-Star selections(2022, 2023) since joining the Bulls.