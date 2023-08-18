Watch: Dennis Rodman once participated in 'Wife carrying contest' in Finland

Over the years, Dennis Rodman has known to do some crazy things. During one trip to Europe, he partook in a rather interesting competition.

During his playing days, Dennis Rodman was a physical forward who was never afraid to get in the mix around the rim. Because of this, he went on to be know as one of the greatest rebounders ever. Following his retirement, he is using that strength for other things.

While in Finland, the Chicago Bulls star competed in a "wife carrying" contest. However, his actual wife was not his partner. At the time, she had a broken leg. Because of this, Rodman picked a woman out of the stands to be his partner for the competition.

For the race, Rodman had to run around the track while the woman was flung over his shoulder. There were obstacles as well, mainly heardles. Despite being a rather bizzare competition, fans packed the area to see the NBA Hall of Famer get in on the action.

How many times has Dennis Rodman been married

Over the years, Dennis Rodman has been married on three separate occasions. He met his first wife, Anni Bakes, while he was playing for the Detroit Pistons. The two dated for five years before getting married in 1992. They ended up having one child together and filed for divorce less than 90 days after their wedding.

Rodman's most notable marriage was with famous actress Carmon Electra. This came in 1998, towards the end of his run with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. After just nine days, the couple filed for an annulment. They ended up working things out, but Electra still filed for divorce a year later.

Not long after his split from Electra, Rodman got married for a third time. Before getting married in 2003, the couple had a pair of children together. One of them, Trinty Rodman, has gone on to be a star on the soccer field. She spent the summer competing for Team USA in the women's world cup.

Similar to the first two, Rodman's third marriage also ended in the divorce. The couple were together for nearly a decade before finally splitting in 2012.

Rodman's son, Dennis Jr., is attempting to follow in his father's footsteps. The 6-foot-6 forward recently finished his college career after a four-year stint at Washington State.

