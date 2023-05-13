Watch - Dennis Schroder gets ejected after he taunts Draymond Green and gets his second technical

Dennis Schroder, who got the start for Game 6 over Jarred Vanderbilt, has just been ejected after tussling with Draymond Green again. Both have been going at it since the first quarter and received double technicals early on.

With 6:20 left in the third quarter, this happened:

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Dennis Schroder was ejected for this 🤔 Dennis Schroder was ejected for this 🤔 https://t.co/CiJQ96LziM

The LA Lakers held a 74-58 advantage when Schroder was called for another technical and automatic ejection. Former head coaches Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, who were calling the game, called the decision a bad one. They couldn't understand why the Lakers point guard was called for a technical while Green was not.

Both had been talking trash with Green even putting the ball in Dennis Schroder's face before the referees called a technical.

Dennis Schroder's absence could be crucial in the stretch in Game 6

Dennis Schroder has already played 25 minutes and has only scored three points. His main role, however, wasn't to score but to chase Steph Curry around. He has been very effective and it remains to be seen if his absence will hurt the LA Lakers down the stretch.

