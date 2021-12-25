Watch: Derrick Rose hits game-winner to beat Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers 10 years ago on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day ten years ago, Derrick Rose was a member of the Chicago Bulls when he hit the dagger to defeat Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers. Rose was in his fourth season in the NBA and was fresh off becoming the youngest MVP in history.

With about 20 seconds left in the game, the Lakers were protecting a one-point lead. Rose and Joakim Noah trapped Kobe, causing a turnover with Luol Deng stealing the pass to Pau Gasol. Rose got the ball and ran down the clock before hitting a floater with 4.8 seconds left.

Kobe Bryant had a chance to win the game, but three Bulls players swarmed him. Joakim Noah and Luol Deng were able to deny him a clean look at the basket, with Taj Gibson getting the block from behind. The Bulls earned a 88-87 win over the Lakers.

In addition to his game-winning basket, Derrick Rose led the Bulls with 22 points and five assists. Luol Deng also had a great game, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Carlos Boozer added 15 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant had 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Lakers. He also had eight turnovers in the game. Pau Gasol chipped in 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

The game was also the first game of the 2011-12 NBA season for both the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls. The NBA had a shortened season due to the 2011 lockout.

Derrick Rose and the Bulls were the best team in the NBA that season, but he injured his knee in the first round of the playoffs. It was the start of Rose's injury-riddled career, while it also marked the beginning of the end of Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers dominance.

Now playing for the New York Knicks for the second time in his career, Derrick Rose underwent right ankle surgery last Wednesday. The Knicks ruled Rose out for at least eight weeks. The former MVP will be re-evaluated first before he gets cleared to return.

Rose was never the same when he suffered a torn left ACL in the first round of the 2012 NBA Playoffs. After returning from that serious injury, Rose suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee 10 games into his season. He played two more seasons in Chicago before getting traded to the Knicks.

After one season in New York, Derrick Rose signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played 16 games for Cleveland before getting waived by the team. Rose then played for the Minnesota Timberwolves for a season and half.

The 33-year-old then joined the Detroit Pistons in 2019, but was traded back to the Knicks last season. Rose signed a three-year, $43 million deal with the Knicks in the offseason.

