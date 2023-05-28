Watch: Derrick White makes game-winning tip-in with 0.1 seconds left, Celtics keep NBA Finals dream alive

Derrick White saved the Boston Celtics' season after tipping in the game-winning shot at the buzzer in Game 6 against the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler sent the home fans into a frenzy after knocking down a hattrick of free throws, leaving the Celtics on the brink of elimination with only three seconds left and a one-point deficit to overcome.

Marcus Smart attempted the game's final shot from 3-point range, which rimmed out. White crashed the board and rose above everyone to tip it in at the buzzer. Here's the clip of that play:

The Celtics were down 3-0 this series and have given themselves a shot to become the first team to make a comeback from that deficit. With homecourt advantage restored for Game 7, the Celtics are in the driver's seat to make the NBA finals for the second consecutive season.

They have all the momentum in the world with back-to-back blowout wins in Game 4 and 5 and now a gritty scratch in Game 6 that has saved their season. Boston has also stepped up their defensive effort in these games, holding the Heat to under 100 points in Games 4 and 5 and 104 in Game 6.

They have rediscovered their mojo offensively too, which made them one of the most lethal and feared teams in the NBA this season.

Derrick White continues to come up big for the Boston Celtics

Players like Derrick White are why the Boston Celtics can never be counted out. Roster depth matters, especially in the playoffs. The Celtics have flexed that in these playoffs as well as anyone else.

One of the frequent and most prominent adjustments they have made was to go small, with Derrick White starting for Robert Williams and Al Horford moving to the five. White has been just as efficient in a starting role as he is in a bench role for the C's. He is a reliable 10-point per-game scorer who makes shots at an efficient clip.

White has averaged 13.2 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 51.9%, including 47.9% from deep and 92.6% from the free throw line. His game awareness and IQ is crucial during crunch moments, as seen in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

White has also been huge on defense. He is one of the best-shot blockers in his position. The former Spurs guard is also an excellent on-ball defender. The most impressive part about White's game is his consistency.

Derrick White has consistently made the most of being the open man and knocking down shots at an impressive clip. He is the only Celtic to attempt at least four 3-pointer per game and shoot above 40%. He is at 47.9% for the postseason.

