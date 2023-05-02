Watch- Devin Booker and Bruce Brown get into it at the end of Game 2

Tempers flared for Devin Booker in the closing stages of the Phoenix Suns' 97-87 Game 2 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Booker got in with Nuggets forward Bruce Brown Jr. as the two got entangled when the latter set a screen for Jamal Murray.

The incident occurred with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter, with the Nuggets boasting a 10-point lead with the possession. Here's a clip of Booker and Brown's heated exchange (via Hoop Central on Twitter):

Devin Booker and Bruce Brown. Devin Booker and Bruce Brown. 👀 https://t.co/mUeFYMDMDv

The Suns blew an eight-point second-half lead in the loss. Denver came up clutch in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Suns 27-14. The Nuggets when on a 13-6 run with 4:56 left in the final period to close out the game. It comes as no surprise that Devin Booker lost his cool at that stage. The Suns are now down 0-2 in this conference semis matchup.

Looking at how the two teams have played, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nuggets steal homecourt advantage off the Suns in either Game 3 or Game 4 and return home for a closeout Game 5 contest. The prospect of a series sweep also looms, especially with Chris Paul going out injured in Game 2 with a groin injury.

Devin Booker wages lone battle as Kevin Durant struggles and Chris Paul exits game with injury

Devin Booker continued his formidable form for the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA playoffs with a 35-point outing in the team's Game 2 loss against the Denver Nuggets. Booker shot 48.4% and also made four-of-eight 3-pointers. He kept the Suns in the game, giving them a chance to win this contest.

Devin Booker ends the quarter with 31 POINTS AND 4 THREES ITS COMING SO EASY FOR BOOK RIGHT NOWDevin Booker ends the quarter with 31 POINTS AND 4 THREES ITS COMING SO EASY FOR BOOK RIGHT NOWDevin Booker ends the quarter with 31 POINTS AND 4 THREES 🔥 https://t.co/LkCe9RPxug

However, Kevin Durant had an off night, while Chris Paul left the floor injured in the third quarter, taking away any chance for the Suns to level the series. Durant scored 24 points, shooting a measly 37.0%, including 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Paul's exit proved to be the turning point, as the Suns were up four before he left. The Suns were also +8 with their lead guard in action. That proved too much for Devin Booker to overcome against the Nuggets, who relied on their depth again.

They had four players in double-digits, with Nikola Jokic tallying a game-high 39 points on 56.7% shooting. Meanwhile, last game's hero Jamal Murray had an off night as he shot 20.0%, including 0-for-9 from deep, to score only 10 points. However, it didn't matter much as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (14 points) and Aaron Gordon (16 points) shared the load with efficient shooting.

