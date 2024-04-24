Watch: Devin Booker cameos in latest 'Call of Duty Modern Warfare III promo video

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is a huge fan of Call of Duty and uses it to decompress from the long NBA season. Booker starred in the latest promotional video for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. He will be a playable character in the third season of the popular video game.

Booker and his dog Haven were in the 23-second promo video for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 3. The Suns star was wearing a suit like James Bond with leather gloves and a black beanie. Haven, his Cane Corso, looked magnificent with his silver chain.

"An agent on and off the court. Devin Booker suits up for Call of Duty on May 1," the 'Call of Duty' X account wrote.

It was not a surprise to see Devin Booker be featured in the popular video game series. Booker's inclusion was already announced last month, joining teammate Kevin Durant who was a playable character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 2.

Devin Booker is a lifelong fan of Call of Duty

In an exclusive piece from Boardroom, Devin Booker opened up about his lifelong fandom of Call of Duty, which started when he was a nine-year-old kid in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His first COD game was the one released in 2005 titled Call of Duty 2.

Booker has been a fan of the game since then and even visited their headquarters when he was still a teenager playing for the University of Kentucky. He has helped the series launch its DLC packs like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum in 2017.

The 27-year-old guard shared that he mostly plays during the season because he's busy going to places in the offseason. He turns on his console almost every night during the hectic NBA schedule.

"I play more during the season. Summer, I'm all over the place. It's my favorite when the season starts and I get my routine of playing every night," Booker said.

Kevin Durant says that Devin Booker is the best 'COD' player in the NBA

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have been teammates for over a year now after the Phoenix Suns acquired the former MVP from the Brooklyn Nets. However, Durant made Booker jealous last year when he told him that he will be a playable character on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 2.

Booker got what he wanted this year and was praised recently by KD, who called him the best COD player in the league. Many players are fans of the video game franchise, like De'Aaron Fox, Josh Hart, Ben Simmons, Grayson Allen and Donovan Mitchell.

"Book, he run with the real pros. You get the feel for how they (play), pick up how they play. I'm just playing with the homies who just is probably just a little bit better than me. Getting dubs though, getting wins, getting dubs, getting kills." [2:43 - 2:56]

