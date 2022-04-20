Watch: Devin Booker daps up a baby after making a tough shot against New Orleans Pelicans

Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans saw a memorable moment shared between Suns superstar Devin Booker and a young fan.

Booker appeared to be on a warpath to start the first half. Recording 31 points on 12-18 shooting from the field, the Suns guard put on an offensive clinic against the Pelicans early on.

He fired well from beyond the arc and made sure to show his love for the fans in attendance. During the first half, Booker scored with a fadeaway jumper from the baseline over Larry Nance Jr. and celebrated his tough bucket by dapping up a baby in the crowd.

You can watch how it unfolded here (via Mike Vigil on Twitter):

Mike Vigil @protectedpick Devin Booker dapped up a baby after this shot. Devin Booker dapped up a baby after this shot. https://t.co/HrZpAEY8R4

Although the Phoenix Suns were trailing in the second quarter, Booker led an offensive surge to take the lead. He hit tough shots and knocked down huge three-pointers to extend their lead, looking virtually unstoppable along the way.

The Pelicans then made a surge of their own to cut through the lead. However, Phoenix managed to end the first-half with a five-point advantage behind a deep three-point shot by Booker.

Devin Booker is in Playoff mode and it bodes well for Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker uses a screen to shake off the defender

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are only the second playoff appearance for Devin Booker. However, the Suns star has displayed the traits of an offensive juggernaut when in a playoff situation.

He put on a show in last season's run to the NBA Finals as well and has consistently displayed the ability to turn his output up a notch in the playoffs. Shooting with immense efficiency and driving daggers into the hearts of opposition teams, the 25-year-old is a bonafide scoring machine.

Booker recorded 25 points in Game 1 against the Pelicans and followed up his previous performance by surpassing his scoring in that game in the first half itself.

The Suns are currently trailing 115-108 in the fourth quarter (at the time of writing). However, the difference would have been much larger had it not been for Booker's early contributions.

Phoenix received a tough draw in the first round of the Playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round. The Pels have displayed tremendous tenacity and have shown themselves to be a scrappy bunch who play hard.

To make matters worse, Devin Booker exited the ongoing game in the second half after experiencing hamstring tightness.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Suns' Devin Booker has right hamstring tightness and is out for remainder of Game 2 vs. Pelicans. Suns' Devin Booker has right hamstring tightness and is out for remainder of Game 2 vs. Pelicans.

The Suns still feature young talents such as Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges and will be confident of winning the series against New Orleans even if they lose this game. With a mentor and leader such as Chris Paul in their ranks as well, Phoenix has hope for the future regardless.

They secured the best record in the league and have looked virtually unbeatable this season. Ranked among the top in both offensive and defensive rating, the Suns have displayed rapid development since the NBA Bubble back in 2020.

They are still some distance away from the NBA Finals, however. It will be interesting to see whether Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns can overcome the ghosts of their past failures and go the distance this time.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra