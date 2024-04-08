Watch: Devin Booker & Dyson Daniels get feisty as multiple players pick technical foul during Suns vs Pelicans

Tensions escalated during the game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night when Devin Booker and Dyson Daniels became involved in an altercation, which resulted in three technical fouls.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter with the Pelicans leading 96-92 when an offensive foul was called on Booker. Daniels then gave Booker a shove from behind, prompting Booker to respond with a push to the chest.

Jose Alvarado quickly intervened, confronting Booker in defense of his Pelicans teammate, leading to a brief scuffle.

After a brief stoppage of play, Devin Booker, Daniels and Alvarado were each assessed with technical fouls.

The Pelicans emerged victorious, 113-105, snapping their four-game losing streak and stunning the Suns on the road. The win improved their record to 46-32.

The Suns, meanwhile, had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 46-32 on the season.

The Suns still hold the sixth seed despite being tied with the Pelicans in the standings. The sixth seed is important as it is the final playoff spot, as the seventh to 10th seeds are spots for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Devin Booker & the rest of Suns ‘Big 3’ show up in loss vs Pelicans

Despite the loss, there were positive signs for the Suns in the game, especially from Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant, who all had strong performances. The trio combined for 81 of the team's 105 points.

Booker finished with 25 points and seven assists in 38 minutes of ply. He reached the scoring total despite missing all six attempts from the 3-point line.

Beal had a game-high 33 points, drilling seven of his eight 3-pointers, and dished out five assists.

Durant had 23 points on 8-for-22 shooting.

The rest of the Suns struggled, with their bench contributing only seven points.

For the Pelicans, CJ McCollum (31 points, five assists) and Zion Williamson (29 points, 10 rebounds) were instrumental in securing the victory.

The Pelicans also received key contributions from their bench, including Dyson Daniels with 10 points and six rebounds, Jose Alvarado with 15 points, and Larry Nance with nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Next, the Pelicans will embark on a three-game road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, before wrapping up their regular season against the LA Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Suns will face the Clippers twice before concluding their regular season against the Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves.