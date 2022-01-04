Watch: Devin Booker has hilarious exchange with Charlotte Hornets fan after he calls Cody Martin to guard the Phoenix Suns star

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have been of the most dangerous teams in the NBA this season. A year after making the NBA Finals, the Suns have been impressive, looking determined to return to the big stage this season.

The Suns look like the team many hoped they would be. Phoenix (28-8) is just half a game behind the Golden State Warriors (28-7) for the league's best record.

In a 133-109 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Suns guard Devin Booker had some fun with a courtside fan right before a timeout.

Devin Booker shining for Phoenix

Phoenix Suns superstar guard Devin Booker has continued to impress

It's refreshing to see players in good spirits having interactions with fans during games. That's the case here with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who has been one of the main reasons behind the Suns' impressive season. After spending the first five seasons of his career on Phoenix teams that all finished with losing records, Booker is one of the stars on a rising power.

It hasn't been an easy road to get here for the two-time All-Star, but Booker has become the focal point for Phoenix.

Booker has become one of the NBA's most dangerous shooting guards in the last two years, and he's produced at a high level with his recent play. In his last four games, Booker averaged 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 42.7%, including 40.6% from 3-point range.

The Suns have cemented themselves as one of the teams to beat in the West. As they continue to battle with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the league, there's a chance Phoenix could put themselves in a position come playoff time that the West would have to go through the Suns.

If Booker can continue to be one of the more consistent offensive forces for this team, then the sky is the limit in Phoenix.

The Suns selected Booker out of perennial college basketball powerhouse Kentucky with the 13th pick in the 2015 draft. After making the All-Rookie team, Booker has been named an All-Star in each of the past two seasons.

Also Read Article Continues below

His father, Melvin Booker, played in 32 NBA games for three different teams in the 1990s. Undrafted out of Missouri, Melvin Booker also played in the Continental Basketball Association and also internationally.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein