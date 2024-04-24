Watch: Devin Booker and Jaden McDaniels get into heated shoving altercation 

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker got into a shoving match with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels early in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series on Tuesday, extending what has been a physical duel so far between both teams.

The altercation came at the 4:15 mark of the second quarter with the Suns leading, 46-40.

After hitting a midrange shot, Booker ran back to play defense and was pushed by McDaniels, who was trying to set a pick for teammate Monte Morris. "Book" did not like it and subsequently shoved the Timberwolves forward, who in turn, shoved him back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their teammates immediately stepped in to pacify things. After a review of the incident, Devin Booker was assessed a common foul while Jaden McDaniels merited a technical foul.

Watch the shoving altercation below:

Expand Tweet

Phoenix was trying to even the series with Minnesota after losing in Game 1, 120-95.

The Suns were once again in a battle with the hosts, narrowly holding a 51-50 lead at the halftime break.

Booker led the charge for the Suns, tallying 13 points, on 3-of-8 shooting, with three rebounds and two assists in the first 24 minutes. Kevin Durant had 11 points and four rebounds.

For the Timberwolves, it was Mike Conley who led the way with 14 points, while McDaniels and Rudy Gobert added 12 points each.

Devin Booker not panicking heading into Game 2

Booker acknowledged that they were beaten badly by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their series opener on Saturday, but was not in panic mode heading into Game 2 on Tuesday.

He highlighted that road teams are to have bad games in the playoffs and what happened to them in Game 1 was something not out of the ordinary.

Booker cited what happened to them in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series against the LA Clippers last season, where after losing in the opener, they went on to win four straight to claim the series and advance to the next round.

The four-time NBA All-Star said (via Pioneer Press):

"I'm not saying we're going to win the next four games, but there was a lot of overreacting after we lost Game 1 to the Clippers [last season]. It's just a series, so understanding that, understanding every road team had a tough time in the playoffs so far this year (all eight road teams lost in Game 1), and we'll see how Game 2 goes."

In Game 1, the Suns bowed to the Timberwolves, 120-95. Booker had 18 points but struggled with his shots, going 5-of-16 from the floor and 2-of-6 from 3. He admitted that the physicality of Minnesota to him affected his play and vowed to be better in Game 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback