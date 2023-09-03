Watch: Devin Booker shares signature shoe Nike ‘Book 1’ teaser

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has posted a fresh sneak peek of his signature shoe, the Nike BOOK 1, via social media.

In the brief teaser, Booker could be seen perusing comments from what appeared to be a leaked post about his shoe. He was shown liking comments comparing his shoe to a skateboard shoe.

“Looks more of a skateboarding shoe than (a) basketball (shoe),” one comment read.

“It's looking like a skate shoe,” another added.

Another Instagram user said the BOOK 1s looked like “basketball Air Forces.”

Afterward, Booker was shown wearing the shoes during a workout session with former NBA player and Phoenix Sun Jamal Crawford.

Following that, Booker was featured receiving a shoutout from Drake during Drake's concert.

The 57-second-long teaser didn't provide any additional information about the shoe, like its release date.

When will Devin Booker's BOOK 1 launch?

In the last three years, Booker ascended to superstardom as the Phoenix Suns emerged as formidable contenders.

He has elevated his status to arguably the league's top shooting guard, and earlier this year, it was announced that a signature shoe line bearing Booker's name in collaboration with Nike is scheduled for release in 2024.

While Nike has not disclosed any specifics about the BOOK 1s, it is anticipated that an announcement will be made by the end of this year, with the release expected to coincide with the upcoming season.

Last season, Booker averaged a career-high 27.8 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

The Phoenix Suns aim to have a more significant impact this year after acquiring Bradley Beal from Washington through a trade, forming a Big 3 alongside Booker and the recently added Kevin Durant. To make the deal, they traded away Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and second-round picks.

The Suns underwent a significant roster overhaul as they saw the departures of Darius Bazley, Bismack Biyombo, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Cameron Payne, Terrence Ross and T.J. Warren.

In free agency, the Suns added Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Bol Bol, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu and Jordan Goodwin, while they also selected Toumani Camara in the draft.

