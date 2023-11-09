WATCH: Dillon Brooks scornfully howls after forcing turnover against LeBron James 

Dillon Brooks got his anticipated matchup against LeBron James as the Houston Rockets hosted the LA Lakers Wednesday night. Brooks has guarded LeBron on all possessions thus far. While James got the better of him on one possession where the two were playing old-school physical basketball, Brooks claimed the bragging rights on the following play.

As LeBron backed the $86 million guard in the post, Brooks held his own before his legendary counterpart lost his handle while turning his left shoulder. The ball went out of bounds as a turnover, and Brooks howled disdainfully. Here's a video of that play:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooks and James have their history stemming from the Lakers-Grizzlies 2023 NBA Playoff series. Brooks said he doesn't respect the NBA legend, citing he was yet to drop a 40-ball against him. Brooks also called LeBron 'old.' James came up clutch against Brooks and the Grizzlies after those comments from the former Memphis guard.

Brooks was ruthlessly slammed and mocked for 'poking' the bear. If that wasn't enough, Brooks went at LeBron again ahead of the Lakers' visit to Houston. The All-Defensive guard said he was 'ready to lock' LeBron up during the contest.

LeBron James says Dillon Brooks was worthy of his lucrative contract

Dillon Brooks signed a $86 million deal with the Houston Rockets this summer in free agency. That contract stunned many as they didn't believe Brooks was worthy of that sum. His offensive game had been mediocre at best until that point. Brooks' defense was overshadowed due to that.

However, LeBron James surprisingly defended his budding rival ahead of the LA Lakers trip to Houston.

"Every player that is awarded with a contract is awarded for a reason, and they're worthy of the contract they get," LeBron told reporters. "So I think in his case, he's worth the contract he got. He's put the work in since he came out of Oregon, and Houston found value in him, and he's here."

Expand Tweet

Brooks has repaid the faith placed in him. He has averaged 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest thus far, shooting an impressive 59.3%, including 56.5% from deep and 93.8% from the free-throw line. He has influenced the team's three out of six wins this year.

Dillon Brooks has done that while guarding the best player on the opposing team nightly. LeBron James has certainly noticed Brooks' growth, if anything, which saw him issue kind words for the Rockets guard about his lucrative contract.