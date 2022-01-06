Watch: Dirk Nowitzki and family push the button that sends his iconic #41 jersey into the Dallas Mavericks rafters

Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest player in Dallas Mavericks' history. When Nowitzki retired at the end of the 2018-19 NBA season, it was only a matter of time before the Mavericks would hang his #41 jersey in the rafters of the American Airlines Center.

That came to fruition on Wednesday when the Mavericks held Nowitzki's jersey retirement ceremony. Watch the video below as Nowitzki, his wife Jessica and their three children, Malaika, Max and Morris, push the button to take his #41 jersey atop the rafters.

NBA @NBA



#41Forever #NBA75 Dirk Nowitzki and his family push the button to send his #41 into the @dallasmavs rafters forever! Dirk Nowitzki and his family push the button to send his #41 into the @dallasmavs rafters forever!#41Forever #NBA75 https://t.co/rgcFY3ujBk

Dirk Nowitzki's #41 is the fourth jersey retired by the Dallas Mavericks. Nowitzki joined Brad Davis (15), Derek Harper (12) and Rolando Blackman (22). However, there's no doubt that the German legend is the greatest Maverick player of all time.

Nowitzki's jersey retirement ceremony was held after the Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors. Team owner Mark Cuban, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, long-time mentor Holger Geschwindner and a few members of the Mavericks' 2011 NBA championship-winning team were at the event.

A video montage of Nowitzki's former teammates Steve Nash, Michael Finley and Jason Terry was also shown. Cuban unveiled a Nowitzki statue that will be outside the arena in the future. Nowitzki went on to thank Cuban, his former coaches, teammates, family and the Mavericks faithful in his speech.

"Thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for making this journey incredible. And thank you for taking in a long, lanky kid over 20 years ago and making him one of your own. I'll be always grateful," Nowtizki said.

Dirk Nowitzki eligible for Hall of Fame in 2023

Dirk Nowitzki in his final NBA game in 2019

Dirk Nowitzki played 21 seasons in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks. He was drafted ninth overall in 1998 by the Milwaukee Bucks before immediately getting traded to Dallas. After struggling in his rookie season, Nowitzki evolved into one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Nowitzki is one of the most accomplished players in the league's history and quite possibly the greatest international player ever. He has won an NBA championship, and is a one-time NBA Finals MVP, one-time NBA MVP, 14-time NBA All-Star, four-time All-NBA First Team, five-time All-NBA Second Team and three-time All-NBA Third Team.

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

NBA Champion

NBA MVP

14X All-Star

4X All-NBA First Team





Tonight, goes to the rafters. Congrats, Dirty. 41.21.1NBA ChampionNBA MVP14X All-Star4X All-NBA First TeamTonight,goes to the rafters. Congrats, Dirty. #41Forever 41.21.1NBA ChampionNBA MVP14X All-Star4X All-NBA First Team🐐Tonight, 4️⃣1️⃣ goes to the rafters. Congrats, Dirty. #41Forever https://t.co/qtxKUDAgyC

The 43-year-old was also named as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Nowitzki paved the way for international players in the NBA, and changed the game as one of the first dominant big men to successfully shoot beyond the arc. His one-legged fadeaway is one of the greatest shots ever.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nowitzki is eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2023, four years after retiring. He's a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, and should be immortalized in Springfield next year. Some of the players who could join Nowitzki in 2023 are Dwyane Wade and Tony Parker.

Edited by Bhargav