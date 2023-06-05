Watch- DJ Khaled lights up a cigar in celebration after Miami Heat takes Game 2 of the NBA Finals

The Miami Heat emerged victorious in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals, defeating the Denver Nuggets 111-108 on Sunday night. With the series now tied at 1-1, the Heat are heading back to their homecourt in Miami with a surge of momentum. Adding to the celebration, one of their celebrity fans, DJ Khaled, shared a video of himself smoking a cigar to commemorate Miami's victory.

With Games 3 and 4 set to take place on Miami's homecourt, the Heat have a prime opportunity to gain a 3-1 advantage in the series. They made significant adjustments in Game 2, effectively shutting down the Denver Nuggets. Despite Nikola Jokic's impressive 41-point performance, the Heat managed to stifle the rest of the Nuggets' roster, which ultimately contributed to their success on Sunday.

Can the Miami Heat gain an advantage in Game 3?

The Miami Heat were finally able to find their rhythm as they beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals, with Jimmy Butler stepping up alongside Bam Adebayo. Butler contributed 21 points and nine assists, while Adebayo nearly recorded a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds. Gabe Vincent also provided a boost with 23 points.

Miami's offense finally clicked, allowing them to keep pace with Denver's dynamic scorers, Jokic and Jamal Murray. Furthermore, Miami's solid defensive efforts disrupted the Nuggets' rhythm and limited their playmaking opportunities.

As the Heat prepare for Game 3, they can aim to maintain their strong defensive performance. However, they must also increase their offensive output to match or surpass the production of Jokic and Murray. Striving for a balanced approach will be crucial for Miami to secure a 2-1 series lead on Wednesday.

