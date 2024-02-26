Watch: DJ Khaled rides his security to keep $250 Air Jordan Balvin 'Rio' colorway squeaky clean

DJ Khaled showcased his being a shoe aficionado by showing off his Air Jordans in a bizarre manner. In a new video, he requested to be carried by his staff to avoid getting dirt on his prized sneakers.

The sneakers DJ Khaled wore were the unreleased Air Jordan Balvin “Rio.” J Balvin's fourth Jordan collaboration, the “Rio” Air Jordan 3, is scheduled to be released later this year. They will be sold at select Jordan Brand retailers, both in-store and online, including Nike.com, for $250.

As DJ Khaled made his way to the David Grutman Experience show, where he was scheduled to perform, he enlisted the help of two security guards to transport him to the stage to ensure that his sneakers stayed clean while on the beach in Miami.

The "Rio" colorway is named after J. Balvin's son, who was born in June 2021.

The new shoe is a stylish black iteration of the popular model, featuring a color scheme of black, solar flare and total crimson abyss.

The shoe's upper is crafted from all-black leather and adorned with grey elephant print overlays on the toe and heels. It also includes a multi-color gradient midsole, translucent heel tabs bearing J Balvin's logo, and other distinctive elements that symbolize his connection to his son, Rio.

DJ Khaled once received a pair of unreleased Air Jordans from J Balvin

Last year, J Balvin decided to gift his friend DJ Khaled with a pair of his unreleased Air Jordans.

Balvin explained that he was simply keeping his word after promising Khaled a pair of his upcoming Air Jordan 3 collaboration. As he didn't have any other pairs to give away, Balvin decided to gift Khaled the shoes straight off his feet.

"I'm going to be a man of my word," Balvin told Khaled. "I'm going to give you mines. I'm going to be barefoot right now. They're still brand new."

J Balvin and Jordan Brand introduced their initial Air Jordan collaboration in 2020 with the "Colores y Vibras" Air Jordan 1 High. Their collaboration continued late last year with a light-up Air Jordan 2 that symbolizes J Balvin's mental health journey.

In September 2023, J Balvin and Jordan Brand launched the Air Jordan 3 "Medellín Sunset" shoe, which was priced at $250.

According to the Nike, the shoe boasts a design featuring a "sky-fading from crimson to the last fiery flame of yellow," with "gradient accents that evoke the colors of a Medellín sunset, popping against a coconut milk backdrop and Solar Flare detailing."