WATCH: Donovan Mitchell offers early look at unreleased Mets-inspired D.O.N Issue 5 signature shoe

With the huge amount of must-own signature shoes coming out, it can be hard to choose which one NBA fans will go with first. Interestingly, sneakerheads were provided with an early look of Donovan Mitchell's "D.O.N. Issue 5". The Adidas signature shoe comes with a stunning Mets-inspired colorway.

Overtime Kicks interviewed the Cleveland Cavaliers star as the signature shoe was showcased in its combination of orange, blue and white colors, which easily made it stand out among the rest of the competition. The striped logo of Adidas makes it subtle but aesthetically pleasing from the bottom.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The sneakers also feature an ultra-lightweight Lightstrike midsole with a unique rubber outsole, including an elevated traction pattern. They also have a synthetic upper.

The Mets-inspired Adidas' "D.O.N. Issue 5" signature shoe is scheduled to hit store shelves on Feb. 15, 2024.

Donovan Mitchell talked about D.O.N. Issue 5 signature shoe

Speaking with Overtime Kicks, Donovan Mitchell provided an interesting background on the roots of the shoe and how it showcases a side of him that NBA fans are not aware of.

"I'm a big Mets fan," Mitchell said, "so that's where the orange, blue and white comes from, got the gum buttoms. And on the inside, it has my version of Mr. Met but as a basketball player," he said.

"These are one of my favorites just because this is the original like this is me. The basketball player that everybody sees is not what I thought this was gonna be.

"I thought I was gonna be a baseball player," Mitchell added, "play for the Mets one day and you know, so this is kind of like paying homage to that."

Amid another impressive NBA season, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell's latest shoes could not have arrived at a better time. This season, the four-time NBA All-Star is averaging 27.7 points (46.1% shooting, including 34.4% from 3-point range), 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!