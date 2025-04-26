Watch: Donte DiVincenzo dishes NSFW expletive to ref over no-foul call

On Friday, Donte DiVincenzo played the best game of his first playoff stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves thus far. By no means, however, was Game 3 an easy outing for the seven-year pro, as a viral clip shows DiVincenzo taking out his frustrations on an official.

In the clip, Minnesota is holding on to a precarious 103-101 lead over the LA Lakers with less than five minutes to go. Catching a pass from Julius Randle on the left wing, DiVincenzo dribbles aggresively to the rim and challenges Rui Hachimura's defense. DiVincenzo misses the shot but hears no whistle blown. To make matters worse, he then fouls Luka Doncic, who got the rebound:

After DiVincenzo gets called for a foul, he turns around, points to the referee, and appears to call him a b**ch. As fate would have it, no technical foul was called on the former Villanova star despite his NSFW language.

Still, DiVincenzo would have the last laugh as the Timberwolves held on to secure the 116-104 win and the 2-1 lead in their first-round series with the Lakers. After averaging 6.5 points in Games 1 and 2, the 6-foot-4 guard contributed 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in front of a roaring crowd at Target Center.

All-around contributions like these continue to solidify the trust of Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in DiVincenzo, who was acquired by Minnesota in a trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle last October. With the series possibly being extended, expect Finch to continue relying on DiVincenzo as one of the Wolves' key reserves.

Watch: Donte DiVincenzo causes Lakers defender to lose balance, then sinks corner three

Usually, DiVincenzo lets his actions do the talking more than his smack talk with opponents or officials. In another viral moment from Game 3, the Wolves guard took on Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith, putting on a dribbling display that causes the big man to stumble:

Finding himself momentarily free, DiVincenzo lets it fly and pushes the Wolves' lead to five in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Well-executed moves like these helped propel Minnesota to a 12-point victory, putting them in a position to possibly seize a commanding 3-1 lead over the Lakers in Game 4.

