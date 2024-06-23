Watch: Doting dad Damian Lillard uses toddler kids as free weights in adorable workout video

Damian Lillard has made the most of his time with his kids this offseason. The Bucks star posted the latest update with his fans on Instagram of a workout session with son Damian Jr. and twins Kalii and Kali.

Lillard did a few pushups with Kalii on his back while he repped out a few squats with the older Damian Jr. on his shoulders. He followed that up with a few bicep curls, shoulder exercises with Kali, and some core workouts using the twins as weights.

Here's the adorable video of Lillard's workout with the kids:

Lillard had all three kids with his estranged wife, Kay'La. He filed for divorce on Oct. 2, 2023. Kay'La claimed she was responsible for the parenting of their children since birth while the NBA star was away for long periods.

She claimed he never took care of the kids without help from nannies, assistants, or his family, saying he spent 30 minutes to an hour sometimes a week with the kids when not obligated to fulfill work commitments.

Kay'La requested sole custody of the kids but maintained that she wanted Lillard to have a healthy relationship with them. She was also open to working out custody arrangements.

While the latest information around Lillard's divorce proceedings isn't available, by the looks of his offseason with the kids, it seems the couple have come to an arrangement over the custody.

Damian Lillard will hope time with his kids allows him to have a better second season with Bucks

Damian Lillard endured an inconsistent run with the Bucks in his first season. Lillard averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists, shooting 42.4% and 35.4% from 3. He had some highlights during his first year, showing tremendous potential in pairing with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, they couldn't maintain that consistently. Lillard's numbers looked respectable on paper but weren't close to what he produced as the man in Portland. The struggles amid his first season with Milwaukee saw severe criticism follow him for most of the year.

Lillard opened up about it, citing his off-court issues stemming from his divorce and custody battles impacted him.

"As much as I love basketball, and I love my job, I don't care about it more than I care about my kids. Of course you carry it with you,” Lillard told Yahoo Sports in Feb. “People say, ‘When I hoop I ain’t thinking about nothing,' but I’m not 21. I got three kids. I’m tight with my family and I’m going through a divorce."

The Bucks only went as far as the first round in the playoffs, losing in five games to the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard's season finished with an injury. He wasn't in the best shape, struggling to get offseason conditioning amid his off-court issues.

However, that's all in the past now. With more stability in personal life comparatively, Damian Lillard could be back to his best, elevating Milwaukee to its expected potential.