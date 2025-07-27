  • home icon
  "Watch this douchebag for 3 more seasons" - Bulls' Nikola Vucevic hilariously trolls Evan Fournier after new deal news drops

"Watch this douchebag for 3 more seasons" - Bulls' Nikola Vucevic hilariously trolls Evan Fournier after new deal news drops

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 27, 2025 03:39 GMT
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic hilariously trolls Evan Fournier after new deal news drops. (Photos: IMAGN and GETTY)

Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic went savage on former teammate Evan Fournier, who signed a new deal with Olympiacos. Vucevic trolled Fournier hard after the former NBA player signed a three-year contract to stay with the Greek powerhouse.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Fournier shared that he'll be staying with Olympiacos on a three-year deal. He was happy to remain with the reigning Greek League Champions. He has been with The Erythrolefki since last year, with his new deal extending through 2028 and with an increased salary.

Many fans congratulated him on his new contract, but former Orlando Magic teammate Nikola Vucevic decided he wanted to troll the French guard.

"Feel sorry for Olympiakos fans having to watch this douchebag for 3 more seasons," Vucevic tweeted.

Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier were teammates on the Orlando Magic for six and a half seasons from 2014 to 2021. Fournier arrived in Orlando in 2014 via trade from the Denver Nuggets. The Magic traded them both midway through the 2020-21 season.

Fournier was dealt to the Boston Celtics, while Vucevic was sent to the Chicago Bulls. Vuc is still in Chicago, though the Bulls have been actively looking to trade him over the past two seasons. Fournier, on the other hand, was traded to the New York Knicks in August 2021 and to the Detroit Pistons in February 2024 before joining Olympiacos last season.

During their time together in Orlando, they helped the Magic make the playoffs twice in 2019 and 2020. They lost to the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, respectively.

Evan Fournier once shared Nikola Vucevic's plans to play in Europe

Speaking to Basket News last September, Evan Fournier mentioned that he was in regular contact with Nikola Vucevic when he signed with Olympiacos. Fournier shared that Vucevic plans to play in Europe, possibly for Red Star in Belgrade, Serbia.

"Vucevic and I have been talking every day lately," Fournier said. "He is from Montenegro, and he is a fan of Red Star. He was asking me a lot of questions about how is my transition here. He loves European basketball as well. We just talk about basketball."
Vucevic only played in Europe back in 2011, during the NBA lockout, for KK Buducnost in Montenegro. He played high school basketball in California and went to play college hoops at USC.

Juan Paolo David

Edited by Juan Paolo David
