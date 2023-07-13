Watch - Drake brings out Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum for his show in Boston

Jayson Tatum recently made an appearance at a concert. One of the most successful rappers on the planet right now, Drake, recently did a show in Boston.

The rapper is known to bring out fan-favorite personalities during his concerts, especially NBA players. Considering that his show was held in Boston, Drake delivered on fan service and brought out Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

(via nsang8/IG) Drake brought out Jayson Tatum at his show in Boston(via nsang8/IG) Drake brought out Jayson Tatum at his show in Boston 🔥(via nsang8/IG) https://t.co/qThxK0lF2r

For a while now, Drake has built a plethora of friendships with various NBA players. He's even considered to be a close friend by some in the league. Thanks to his connections, the rapper was able to establish a few stints with the association such as hosting the 2017 NBA Awards and hilariously introducing the Toronto Raptors' starting five not too long ago.

The Rise of Jayson Tatum in Boston

After being named as the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Tatum wasted no time leaving his mark on the Boston Celtics. As a newbie in the league, he displayed a sense of maturity beyond his time. Tatum's scoring prowess and defensive capabilities led to a well-justified spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

The 2018 playoffs served as a defining moment for Jayson Tatum, where he elevated his game to new heights. He played a vital part in guiding the Celtics to nearly making the NBA Finals, delivering memorable performances, and putting up clutch shots in the process.

Throughout the 2020s, Jayson Tatum's rapid growth and development have translated into multiple NBA All-Star selections. His scoring capability, enhanced playmaking, and expanded leadership liabilities have made him the focal point of the Celtics' team.

As Tatum is currently in the prime of his career, there are a lot more expectations from him. With his unvarying work ethic and an inextinguishable drive for success, he has established himself as one of the league's premier players today.

The only thing left for Tatum to do is to bring the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to Boston once again.

