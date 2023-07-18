Watch: Drake gives shoutout to Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry during his Brooklyn tour

Steph Curry recently attended a Drake concert with his wife Ayesha and his mom, Sonya; however, that wasn't all. The trio shoutouts from Drake, who performed at the Barclays Center over the weekend.

At one point in the show, the popular artist walked over to Curry and called the NBA superstar his brother before joking that the two look alike. As the on-stage camera followed him, he then gave Ayesha Curry and Sonya Curry their shoutouts as well.

Sonya Curry notably seemed to hold up the 'Love you too' hand sign that longtime Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson popularized in 2021 in memory of his son. The trio were onstage throughout the show, standing behind the DJ booth to get the ultimate view of the performance.

After the show, the pair then linked up backstage, as seen in a photo where the two men fist-bumped. The photo quickly circulated on social media as fans discussed the gravity of the situation given both men are two of the most well-known celebrities on Earth.

Steph Curry's big weekend

The Drake concert with his wife and mother capped off a massive weekend for Steph Curry, where the NBA star won a celebrity golf tournament. Not only that, the two-time MVP also sunk a hole-in-one during the process to cement his American Century Championship win.

As Steph Curry explained on ESPN this week, one of the things that excites him most about the shot is how many people have picked up golfing after seeing it. With the NBA offseason underway, he's hopeful more and more players will take up golfing in their free time.

Curry said:

"It was crazy, because it's cool to know there's so many newcomers to the game of golf, even in the league there's so many guys that are talking about it, especially in the offseason, how they're getting out on the course in their free time and all that.

"So to have a golf highlight that got people talking about it, it was special for sure. So I'm hoping more people get clubs in their hands and get out there and play because it's that much fun."

The shot even drew the attention of LeBron James, who reacted on Twitter. However, there's been no word on whether James will look to take up golfing.

