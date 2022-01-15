Watch: Drake interacts with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry as the Miami Beat beat the Atlanta Hawks

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, two of the key members of the Miami Heat squad, shared a light moment with internationally acclaimed artist Drake. On Friday, after besting the Atlanta Hawks by six points in a game that stayed neck-to-neck right until the end, Butler and Lowry were seen interacting with the creator of multiple platinum albums, including Scorpion.

The video, which was shared by Bleacher Report on their Twitter account, shows the trio talking animatedly to each other. Watch the video below:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Drake was in the house to congratulate Butler & Lowry after Miami's win Drake was in the house to congratulate Butler & Lowry after Miami's win 👏 https://t.co/BqdBWwZ2AC

It is common knowledge that Kyle Lowry and Drake are close friends. Lowry, who played for the Toronto Raptors until last season, formed a bond with the singer while playing for the Canadian team. Drake is Canadian and an avid supporter of the Raptors and has also been the team's brand ambassador since 2013. His courtside antics have drawn a lot of international attention towards the team.

The two were seen playing a 1-on-1 game at the FTX Arena recently. Watch the video below:

Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler are leading the Miami Heat toward a certain playoffs berth

The NBA season is at its halfway point now and the Miami Heat stand second in the Eastern Conference. The Heat's record of 27-15 sits only behind the Chicago Bulls' 27-17 in the East. Although the West has four teams with a better record than Miami, there doesn't seem to be much competition for them in their conference or division.

Jimmy Butler, who is currently leading his team in points per game, is having yet another exceptional season. Though his health has been a point of concern for the team so far, his performance has mostly put all doubt to rest. He has missed 18 of the team's 42 games so far but is averaging 23.2 points per game, the second-best season average of his career.

Meanwhile, Lowry's addition to the Jimmy Butler-led squad has had an instant impact on the team's performance. His 2.1 three-pointers per game combined with Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Max Strus' numbers from beyond the arc have turned Erik Soelstra's squad into a formidable threat from downtown.

Furthermore, Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.6 points, 8.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He is shooting 84.4% from the free throw line. With Bam Adebayo expected to return soon, Miami will regain its full strength and terrorize opposing teams even more.

