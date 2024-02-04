WATCH: Drake & J. Cole open 'Big as the What?' concert with ESPN x Stephen A. Smith introduction

Stephen A. Smith made a special guest appearance in prominent rappers Drake and J. Cole's 'Big as the What?' concert. Focusing on the fusion of rap and sports, Drake curated a tour with ESPN's 'First Take' anchor as a special guest to dissect the lyrical prowess of both stars.

Smith, known for his outspoken demeanor, didn't hold back, delivering his trademark critique akin to a live session of his debate program. Social media personality BenDaDonnn, recognized for his collaborations with Drake on Instagram, added to the entertainment, assuming the reporter role and providing detailed commentary, including the kickoff of J. Cole's performance.

Smith posted the video of his introduction on X/Twitter. He expressed his love for the two rappers and mentioned that he was honored to have helped support their rap tour.

"To my brothers [J. Cole and Drake]," Smith said on Twitter. "Appreciate the love fellas. Honored to have helped out in my small little way. Much love to y’all both."

Stephen A. Smith's outspoken demeanor continues as he calls out LeBron James for defending Joel Embiid

Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James

Prominent sports analyst Stephen A. Smith recently reacted to LeBron James' take on the criticism directed at Joel Embiid for sitting out a game against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 27. Following reports of Embiid's meniscus injury, James voiced his opinion on social media, prompting Smith to examine James' assertion that the media unfairly targeted Embiid.

"Where are all the media outlets, tv media personalities, hot takes that talked so much 💩 about Joel Embiid about missing those games when he knew what he was dealing with," LeBron James wrote.

Stephen A. Smith challenged James' assertion that the media was criticizing Embiid for missing the game against the Nuggets, offering his interpretation of the media's intent behind addressing the Philadelphia 76ers' star player.

“LeBron James, why you lying?” Smith said. “Who talked about Joel Embiid and questioned his injury? What they were making the argument about is that if you could have played in Golden State against the Warriors, then you could have played a couple of games earlier against the reigning defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets."

Joel Embiid has been one of the standout performers in the NBA this season, boasting impressive averages of 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, with a shooting percentage of 53.3%. However, his availability has been limited, having appeared in only 34 out of the team's 47 games.

Should Embiid miss five more games by the end of the regular season, he would be ineligible for accolades such as the MVP award, as the NBA requires players to participate in at least 65 games to be eligible for major honors.

