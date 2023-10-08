Watch: Drake posts Draymond Green's hilarious trash-talking incident with Paul Pierce from 2017 on his Instagram story

After dropping his album, "For All The Dogs", hip-hop artist Drake appeared to give a nod to one of the NBA's most prominent trash talkers, Draymond Green. He posted the Warrior’s fierce trash-talking incident from 2017 in an Instagram story.

Drake posted a video clip on social media featuring Green's harsh trash-talking directed at the then-LA Clipper, Paul Pierce, who was on the verge of retiring.

“Chasing that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that. You can’t get no farewell tour. They don’t love you like that … You thought you was Kobe,” Green said.

Drake then followed it up with a story that read:

“You thought you was Kobe 😂”

Drake and Green have engaged in their fair share of trash-talking exchanges in the past, with one notable instance occurring during the 2019 NBA Finals when Drake referred to Green as "trash."

Despite the trash-talking incident, Drake and Green are actually friends, and they even shared a dinner together after the game.

Draymond Green explains Paul Pierce trashtalk

During one of the initial plays of the game where the trash-talking incident happened, Green fouled Blake Griffin, sending him to the free-throw line.

Green was preparing to join the rebounding lineup when the Clippers' bench, led by Pierce, started taunting him. Pierce suggested that Green was too small to effectively defend Griffin.

“BG he can't guard you, he too little,” Pierce said.

Green heard the taunts and responded to Pierce with some harsh trash-talk now etched in history.

"I'm not even preparing to say a word to Paul Pierce, and then he start talking from the gate...So now I'm over there hyped: 'Chasing that farewell tour. They don't love you like that...You thought you was Kobe?' You not Kobe. Why are you talking?" Green said of the incident.

"One thing about trash talk, it just happens. You say something; it's right there. I think it was amazing. It also shut him right up," he added.

Green had said his dog mentality was shaped during his upbringing in a challenging neighborhood.

“There is an art to trash talking. If you grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, it’s naturally given to you. For me personally, growing up the way I did, you can’t survive if you can’t talk on the court,” he said.

“You go out there quiet if you want to. You play as good as you want. If you’re quiet, they’re going to think you’re soft. They’re going to try to bully you. That’s just kind of the way I learned.”

Green's intensity and determination played a significant role in each of the four NBA championships he has won.