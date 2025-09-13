  • home icon
WATCH: Draya Michele charges at boyfriend Jalen Green during dramatic late-night fight at NYFW bash

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 13, 2025 11:53 GMT
Draya Michele charges at boyfriend Jalen Green during dramatic late-night fight
Draya Michele charges at boyfriend Jalen Green during dramatic late-night fight (Credits: IG/@drayamichele, @jalen)

Draya Michele and her boyfriend, Jalen Green, were caught on video getting into an intense late-night fight on the streets of New York. The couple was spotted attending Mer Alas’ New York Fashion Week on Friday.

Video footage obtained by The Daily Mail shows Michele charging at Green while he asks her to stop and back off. Friends who accompanied them to the event also got involved as they tried to separate the couple from each other.

Michele and Jalen Green have been together for just over two years after starting their relationship in August 2023. Both have yet to acknowledge or comment on last night’s fight, which is now going viral on social media.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

