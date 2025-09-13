WATCH: Draya Michele charges at boyfriend Jalen Green during dramatic late-night fight at NYFW bash

Draya Michele and her boyfriend, Jalen Green, were caught on video getting into an intense late-night fight on the streets of New York. The couple was spotted attending Mer Alas’ New York Fashion Week on Friday.Video footage obtained by The Daily Mail shows Michele charging at Green while he asks her to stop and back off. Friends who accompanied them to the event also got involved as they tried to separate the couple from each other. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichele and Jalen Green have been together for just over two years after starting their relationship in August 2023. Both have yet to acknowledge or comment on last night’s fight, which is now going viral on social media.