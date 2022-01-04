Watch: Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins' kids mingle with each other on the court in an adorable moment following Golden State Warriors win over Miami Heat

Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole carried the Golden State Warriors to victory over the Miami Heat in Steph Curry’s off-night. Poole led the team in scoring while Wiggins and Green were impressive on both ends of the floor. The Warriors’ starting forwards were also seen celebrating after the game with their respective kids.

A heartwarming scene broke out as Draymond Green, carrying Draymond Green Jr., was about to leave the court. Amyah Wiggins, Andrew Wiggins’ daughter, nudged his father to approach the Green family. Amyah playfully tapped the elder Green’s shoulder before the Warriors’ big man turned and rewarded the tap with a huge smile.

The youngster Green, also popularly known as DJ, then shook hands and had a few words with Amyah while their proud fathers were looking on. It was a candid and satisfying scene that is rarely seen after a competitive game.

The stirring episode gave a human side to the players who are sometimes judged for their actions on the court as basketball players.

Wiggins, who has been unfairly accused of not caring, is finally showing his true worth to the entire NBA. With the way he is playing, he could make his first All-Star appearance in his 8th season in the league. The Warriors are playing lights-out basketball without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, partly because of the 26-year old forward displaying his previously untapped potential.

Draymond Green, after missing two games due to health protocols, showcased his full repertoire against the Heat. His brash nature and top-caliber trash-talking often portray him as a self-centered player who just loves to punk opponents. There is no doubt, however, that he is the Warriors’ heart and soul.

The rare post-game meet-up in front of the cameras trains a different light on two of the Warriors’ most important pieces.

Will Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green make the All-Star this season?

Steph Curry firmly believes that Andrew Wiggins deserves a spot on the All-Star team.

Draymond Green is undoubtedly making yet another All-Star selection. He is consistently at the top of the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year ladder. The three-time All-Star is also the best defensive player on the league’s best defense, so he should be a shoo-in for another All-Star nod.

Andrew Wiggins over his last 8 games:

21.0 PPG

4.5 RPG

49% FG

55% 3PT

He's shooting 43.4% from 3 on the season

Stephen Curry: "I don't want to get ahead of myself, but No. 22 should be in Cleveland(All-Star Game) this year with the way he's hooping."

Andrew Wiggins, the Bay Area team’s starting forward deserves a slot but will have to beat several other worthy candidates. This is the first time in his career that he has shown his true talents and skills. He is averaging 19 points, which is highlighted by career-best efficiency.

Wiggs’ 48.7% FG, 43.4% 3FG and 56.7% eFG are all significant improvements over his career and last season's numbers. Steph Curry’s brilliance and Jordan Poole’s emergence have allowed him to stay under the radar. It could easily change, though, if he gets his first All-Star appearance.

