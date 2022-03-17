×
Watch: Draymond Green becomes the only player in March Madness to record multiple triple doubles, on this day 10 years ago

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green while at Michigan State
Tyler Rucker
ANALYST
Modified Mar 17, 2022 12:37 PM IST
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was putting up impressive numbers way before he arrived in the NBA. The versatile star used to turn heads with his production while playing for Michigan State. With the NCAA tournament starting this week in college basketball, it's always interesting to look back and see what some of the top players in the NBA have done before their illustrious careers in professional basketball.

Before winning numerous championships with the Warriors, Draymond Green was known as one of the most versatile players in college basketball. The former Michigan State forward spent four years playing for the Spartans before being selected 35th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. Green became one of the only players in March Madness history to record multiple triple-doubles in the NCAA tournament.

One player in #MarchMadness history has multiple triple-doubles: @Money23Green.#OTD 🔟 years ago, the @MSU_Basketball legend recorded his second (24 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) in as many seasons. https://t.co/wwtUPCe7KT

Draymond Green has been producing impressive numbers since his days at Michigan State

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green before a game.
Although Green has continued to be one of the most versatile players in the NBA throughout his tenure in the league, it's no secret that he was one of the most impressive players throughout his career at Michigan State. It's still become one of the more fascinating NBA Draft stories, with Green finding himself falling to the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Fast forward years later, and many still wonder why teams continued to pass on a player that was as productive as Green was in a Spartans uniform.

Throughout his lengthy career at Michigan State, Green continued to improve as an all-around player each year while playing for legendary head coach Tom Izzo. It's part of the reason why Green has become one of the most valuable pieces on the Golden State Warriors roster, as his team now eyes the chance to make a charge towards the NBA Finals.

During his senior year with Michigan State, the versatile forward went on to post averages of 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

10th season as teammates 💙 https://t.co/FGeDpfgkGC

Posting a triple-double in college is something that isn't done often, and the fact that Green accomplished the feat twice throughout his time in the NCAA tournament just goes to show how versatile he is as a basketball player.

Draymond Green's Michigan State Spartans will be prepared to take on his Davidson, the alma mater of his teammate Stephen Curry, which is sure to create some friendly trash talk between the two Warriors stars.

