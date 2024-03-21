WATCH: Draymond Green and Desmond Bane heated shoving contest send Taylor Jenkins on ground

In Wednesday's much-anticipated clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, tensions flared as Draymond Green and Desmond Bane found themselves embroiled in a heated altercation.

The incident unfolded as both players stood alongside each other while Grizzlies' head coach, Taylor Jenkins, engaged in a discussion with the referee, with Green also involved in the exchange.

Bane notably attempted to intervene in the conversation between Jenkins and Green, resulting in a slight nudge from Bane that Green evidently took exception to, prompting him to push Bane back.

This initial exchange escalated into a pushing match involving not only the players but also the coaching staff and referees, who intervened to separate the feuding players.

Amidst the scuffle, Jenkins found himself inadvertently pushed from behind, causing him to fall to his knees as the surrounding crowd reacted to the commotion.

Draymond Green scuffles with Santi Aldama before Desmond Bane's altercation

Before the altercation with Bane ensued, Draymond Green found himself in a shoving match with Santi Aldama.

The incident unfolded beneath the Warriors' basket, where both players fiercely contested for position with high intensity.

Green, visibly displeased with Aldama's rebounding effort, resorted to grabbing Aldama's jersey and pushing him while expressing disapproval with a nod of his head.

Shortly after the conclusion of the Warriors' possession and as the Grizzlies called for a timeout, Aldama was observed conversing with the referees, raising concerns regarding Green's actions of pushing him and grabbing his jersey, which Aldama felt warranted a technical or flagrant foul but had not been called as such.

This led to the aforementioned Draymond and Bane scuffle near the Grizzlies bench. Both players were assessed a technical foul upon review.

Despite Memphis facing the absence of several key players, Aldama and Bane stand out as significant contributors who have been present for numerous notable showdowns between the Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors in recent years.

Their involvement spans crucial matchups, including a postseason play-in game in 2021, a playoff series in 2022 and a Christmas Day encounter the following season.

While neither team currently leads the Western Conference standings this season, the competitive fervor remains palpable, underscoring the enduring intensity between the two sides.