Watch: Draymond Green gets a technical foul after heated run-in with referee

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green got into it with referees again during the team's conference semis Game 3 contest against the LA Lakers. The refs overturned a charge drawn by Green on Anthony Davis into a blocking foul in the second quarter after the Lakers challenged the call. That was the Warriors' forward's third foul of the night, forcing him to sit on the bench.

Green relentlessly jawed at the officials after the Lakers' challenge was successful. Here's a clip of that play (via James Burnes on Twitter):

There wasn't much to argue about on that play, as Draymond Green didn't have his feet set when he drew the charge on Davis. The Warriors star didn't have much going his way in the first half. He was scoreless, going 0-for-2 and was a -14, the second-worst on the team in the first quarter. It was the 18th technical foul of the season for Green.

Golden State held a 40-29 advantage at the start of the second, but a 30-8 Lakers turnaround handed them an 11-point advantage entering the break.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Disaster second quarter for the Warriors. Tripping flagrant on Moody, technicals on Draymond and JaMychal Green, defensive 3-second call. Only scored 18 in the quarter. Just had a 30-8 run put on them in final eight minutes. Went from up 11 to down 11. Twelve turnovers at half. Disaster second quarter for the Warriors. Tripping flagrant on Moody, technicals on Draymond and JaMychal Green, defensive 3-second call. Only scored 18 in the quarter. Just had a 30-8 run put on them in final eight minutes. Went from up 11 to down 11. Twelve turnovers at half.

Draymond Green and the Warriors struggle to limit fouls as free throw disparity emerges again

The Golden State Warriors hit 21 triples in Game 1 of their 2023 conference semis against the LA Lakers. However, the Warriors lost 117-112 after the Lakers navigated the Warriors' hot shooting by getting to the line 29 times. The Warriors, meanwhile, made six trips to the foul line.

The Warriors and Lakers attempted 16 and 17 free throws in Game 2, respectively. Golden State won the game 127-100. The Lakers attempted 23 free throws to the Warriors' 6 with over nine minutes left in the third quarter of Game 3.

The LA Lakers got back to transition scoring and attacking the paint against the smaller Golden State Warriors team. LA also showed discipline on defense. The Warriors haven't attacked the rim as much compared to Game 2. Their shotmaking has also been off.

Steph Curry and Co. have knocked down only 36.5% of their shots midway through the third quarter. The Lakers have made nine threes compared to the Warriors' eight.

Draymond Green, meanwhile, is in foul trouble with five to his name. Golden State is down 55-71. His absence could cost the team another loss, especially with the Warriors' defense struggling.

